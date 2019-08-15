Society's Child
Employee stabbed outside UK Home Office in central London
BBC
Thu, 15 Aug 2019 16:23 UTC
The victim, who is in his 60s, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to the building in Marsham Street, near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, at 13:06 BST.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of CS spray. He remains in police custody.
The wounded man went into the building to seek assistance, an eyewitness said. The building is now in lockdown.
Eyewitness Gareth Milner said he was outside the Home Office when "a number of armed police officers arrived on scene and entered the building".
'Deeply concerning'
"Some time later a gentleman with quite a bloodied face and with dressing pressed into his face was escorted out of the Home Office by paramedics," said Mr Milner.
He said the man was "walking on his own two feet".
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The Metropolitan Police is investigating a knife attack which took place outside the Home Office this afternoon. The victim is receiving medical care.
"This is a deeply concerning incident and our thoughts are with him and his family.
"As this is an ongoing investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment further."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- A measure of vindication for Tulsi Gabbard
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China's scientists say publicly 'we are headed into Global Cooling'
- CIA-MOSSAD cluster-f**k? Neutralizing the Jeffrey Epstein case
- Philadelphia cheese and Volkswagen ads banned in UK for 'gender stereotyping'
- Decade in the making: US-Taliban peace deal appears within reach
- Syrian Army advances in Idlib and Hama, clears 1000 sq km from terrorist occupiers
- Lost forests: Russia considers banning lumber exports to China over concerns about illegal logging
- Big election business: Democratic candidates, even critical of Facebook, pour millions into platform
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- Peak PC logic: To shield students from 'offensive' image, activists opt to censor anti-racist mural
- Employee stabbed outside UK Home Office in central London
- Fact check: Kamala Harris makes false claim about Trump and auto jobs
- Justin Trudeau broke federal ethics rules in corruption scandal
- Gibraltar releases Grace 1 tanker after US move to seize it
- CNN anchor Don Lemon is sued by a Hamptons bartender over alleged assault
- Truck drives into protester group blocking entrance to ICE detention center
- Sane court ruling: Alaskan battered women's shelter not required to admit trans-woman
- EPA defies California rules over Monsanto Roundup; still insists the herbicide is safe
- Autopsy finds broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein's neck, deepening questions around his death
- Rep. Steve King questions if there would be any population left if not for rape and incest
- A measure of vindication for Tulsi Gabbard
- CIA-MOSSAD cluster-f**k? Neutralizing the Jeffrey Epstein case
- Decade in the making: US-Taliban peace deal appears within reach
- Syrian Army advances in Idlib and Hama, clears 1000 sq km from terrorist occupiers
- Big election business: Democratic candidates, even critical of Facebook, pour millions into platform
- Fact check: Kamala Harris makes false claim about Trump and auto jobs
- Justin Trudeau broke federal ethics rules in corruption scandal
- Gibraltar releases Grace 1 tanker after US move to seize it
- Sane court ruling: Alaskan battered women's shelter not required to admit trans-woman
- Rep. Steve King questions if there would be any population left if not for rape and incest
- US army to buy Israel's Iron Dome in historic first
- UK's Labour vows to bring down PM Johnson and delay Brexit
- The truth about Seth Rich's murder haunts Washington's courts
- While other 2020 Democrats are busy pandering, Tulsi Gabbard is serving her country
- Best of the Web: The conflict in Kashmir
- Bojo claims parliament and EU "collaborators" undermining Brexit
- Project Veritas: Google whistleblower goes public on 'machine learning fairness', says 'burden lifted off my soul'
- The 'set up' of Julian Assange and why The Guardian and New York Times should be in jail
- Civil disobedience in Hong Kong? US color revolution attempt...or both?
- Insider hands DOJ 950 docs and laptop exposing Google's AI platform bias operation
- Philadelphia cheese and Volkswagen ads banned in UK for 'gender stereotyping'
- Lost forests: Russia considers banning lumber exports to China over concerns about illegal logging
- Peak PC logic: To shield students from 'offensive' image, activists opt to censor anti-racist mural
- Employee stabbed outside UK Home Office in central London
- CNN anchor Don Lemon is sued by a Hamptons bartender over alleged assault
- Truck drives into protester group blocking entrance to ICE detention center
- Autopsy finds broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein's neck, deepening questions around his death
- These 3 lawsuits are protecting the rights of companies like Beyond Meat to call their products 'burgers', 'hot dogs,' and other words associated with meat
- 'Extraordinary Find': Woolly Mammoth tooth discovered in US Creek by Minor
- At least 6 Philadelphia police officers shot during firefight - may be multiple gunmen - UPDATES
- Unconstitutional and tyrannical Red Flag gun confiscation laws are coming fast - and have a wide range of frightening implications
- Best of the Web: Plummeting stocks at Dow, S&P & NASDAQ, signs of 2008-style crash up ahead?
- BREAKING: Multiple officers shot in Philadelphia amid massive police response to automatic gunfire
- LA Opera: Plácido Domingo to be investigated for multiple sexual harassment charges
- Americans have reached a record-breaking level of mortgage debt. Yes, it's worse than 2008
- Ex-Blackwater contractor sentenced to life for Iraq shootings
- Crimea After 5 Years Of 'Evil' Russian 'Occupation'
- Shooting at ICE office being investigated by FBI as 'targeted attack'
- Roughly 150 Americans show up to Koch Foods job fair in Mississippi after ICE raid removes hundreds of illegal immigrants
- How hundreds of campus #MeToo punishments could get dismissed
- Biowarfare, Nazi scientists and the creation of Lyme Disease in the US
- 'Sorcerer's treasure trove' uncovered in Pompeii by archaeologists
- Flashback: Myth of pristine Amazon rainforest busted as old cities reappear
- 350,000 years old stone axes discovered in Karain Cave, Turkey
- Humans occupied Ethiopian highlands more than 30,000 years ago - Lowlands had become too dry
- You say what you eat: How diet changed language
- US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not to end WWII, they were to intimidate the Soviet Union
- 'Sensational' find: First ever ancient male rhino skull discovered in Russia's Sinaya Balka volcano
- Ancient Maya practiced 'total war' well before climate stress
- Best of the Web: Why are Western leaders gawd awful bad and China's so darn competent?
- Lest we forget? Western amnesia about Soviet role in WWII victory has some disturbing aspects...
- Bombing Hiroshima changed the world, but it didn't end WWII
- The Dyatlov Pass incident: Who or what killed the Russian hikers? RT investigates
- Who were the mysterious Neolithic people that enabled the rise of ancient Egypt?
- Iron Age Celtic woman wearing fancy clothes buried in tree coffin in Switzerland
- The pirate who changed the way we eat
- 8th Century pre-Columbian figurine discovered at Peruvian dig
- Was ancient Egypt full of giants? Archeologists unearth pits of very large hands near 3,600 y.o. palace
- Large buildings point to organized community at Neolithic site in central Greece
- Roman stylus with joke inscription found at London building site
- Amazon says its facial recognition can now identify fear along with other emotions
- We're unprepared for race specific bioweapons threat - Cambridge University
- Wakey wakey, rise and shine! Black hole begins brightly flashing - leaving scientists puzzled
- How Does a Religious Studies Professor Become a Darwinian Skeptic?
- Read's Rule: Researchers map symbiotic relationships between trees and microbes worldwide
- Fluctuating fields: Russian scientists develop new composites for microelectronics
- The Perseid meteor shower is here!
- The genius involved in creating alternative reading frames in DNA sequences
- Why cats eat grass solved
- Sabotage? Deadly explosion at Russian rocket test site near home of Northern Fleet - 5 nuclear specialists killed
- Russia's Roscosmos invents self-destroying satellite to solve 'space junk' problem
- Huawei launches operating system HarmonyOS to replace Google's Android
- New 'e-clothing' developed by researchers at Purdue University
- Giant parrot Heracles inexpectatus lived in New Zealand 19 million years ago
- Can AI explain mysterious radio signals that keep hitting Earth?
- Crashed Israeli lunar lander spilled tardigrades on the Moon
- Researchers find proteins that might restore damaged sound-detecting hair cells
- Children notice everything
- 6 underwater volcanoes found hiding in plain sight in Italy
- Recursive language and modern imagination appeared simultaneously 70,000 years ago
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China's scientists say publicly 'we are headed into Global Cooling'
- 3km exclusion zone after Mt Merapi spews lava in Indonesia
- Volcano in Russian far east emits ash to 5 km
- Piton de la Fournaise volcano on Reunion Island is erupting for the fourth time this year
- Plastic particles falling out of sky with snow in the Arctic
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Sept frost vs USDA - SEED shortages - China warns of Cooling Cycles
- Record-breaking hailstone in Colorado: 'Big hail like this can easily kill people'
- Fresh snow in the Alps (Yes, it's August)
- India: Over 270 killed, nearly a MILLION left homeless by massive landslides & mega-flooding - UPDATE
- Extreme climate fraud has arrived at The Washington Post
- How homogenization destroys Climate Science
- Four pilot whales stranded in Iceland, three saved - 3rd such event locally within a month
- Mexico's mighty Popocatépetl volcano erupts twice in a morning
- At least 6 killed in flooding triggered by heavy rain in Sudan
- Calf recovering after falling into sinkhole in Luther, Oklahoma
- Huge sinkhole threatens to swallow pub in Amiens, France
- Moscow on track for coldest August on record, dating back 150+ years
- Spectacular moon halo seen over Magellan telescope in Las Campanas, Chile
- The blizzard of Oz? Videos of kangaroos frolicking in the snow go viral
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Food price rises can't be hidden any longer
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Bizarre fireball seen flying around the sky over Northampton, UK
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids whizz by Earth in One day This week
- Incredible video shows meteor fireball streaking across Canadian sky
- Comet fragment or Indian rocket launch? Eerie light seen in the night sky from all over eastern Australia
- ANOTHER meteor fireball seen from across Florida - Second such event in two weeks
- Boom heard, felt across four western Illinois counties - Remains mystery
- Loud boom of unknown origin shakes homes in south Texas
- Very rare meteor cluster recorded in Maranhão, Brazil
- EPA defies California rules over Monsanto Roundup; still insists the herbicide is safe
- Want to protect the planet? Eat more beef, not less
- Corporate free speech precedents allow corporations to legally put carcinogens in our food without warning labels
- Dengue fever death toll continues to rise in Bangladesh
- Nature cure: Natural stimuli can play a profound role in the regulation of our autonomic nervous system
- Terrifying Tech: Acts against health freedom you'll probably never learn about
- Tobacco Control: The sadistic, bullying, antismoking prison guards
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #26 - Mindfulness - Corporate Scam or Key to Nirvana
- FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures and neurological symptoms after vaping
- Asthma deaths in England and Wales 'at highest level for a decade'
- The Devil We Know: How DuPont poisoned the world with Teflon
- 5G Agriculture: More food from franken farming?
- Fast food water tested for heavy metals: Taco Bell, KFC, Burger King, Dairy Queen, McDonalds, Subway and more
- Returning to sanity with gusto: The vegetarians who turned into butchers
- Broadcaster Michael Buerk suggests NHS could save money by letting obese people die early as a 'selfless sacrifice'
- Monsanto owner Bayer to potentially become involved with vegan meat production
- The fundamental link between body weight and the immune system
- 'Significant' new medical procedure could delay menopause by 20 years
- Wisconsin officials urge people to stop vaping after sudden rise in lung disease
- No Beyond burrito: Chipotle's CEO says faux meat is too processed
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- Smartphones and tablets causing mental health issues in kids as young as two
- Life, liberty, and the pursuit of....what exactly?
- The comforting dreams and visions of the dying
- Understanding and appreciating science can actually boost faith in spirituality and God
- Cow hugging: More people are turning to a variety of animals for mental health
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- Latest study shows trigger warnings might actually make things worse
- More anti-free will idiocy from Darwinist Jerry Coyne
- Swearing when hurt actually works, using F-word improves pain tolerance
- Why we see what we want to see: The neuropsychology of motivated perception
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- Brits cringing at the Sun's bizarre Boris front page
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
Waterspout in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 9 August 2019
Quote of the Day
Knowledge and human power are synonymous.
- Francis Bacon
Recent Comments
Its getting dangerous. It doesn't matter where that oil was going. You cant just seize and confiscate another countries ship that isn't violating...
Never Again Action, a newly-formed Jewish group protesting US immigration policy..."We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE."...
Even if they had found "weapons" in the teacher-novelist's home, it is legal to have them in this country--so far.
I think there used to be a tomb or monument to fallen Russian soldiers of WW2 in the old communist run East Germany, pre 1989. The joke was that...
I cant stand him, but I don't buy this. Its just too far fetched. I doubt he would be dumb enough to do something like this knowing it would lead...
Comment: The man's injuries were originally described as life-threatening, but medics said his condition improved. There are photos of them leading the man out of the building: