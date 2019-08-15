© TOLGA AKMEN



'Deeply concerning'

A man has been stabbed outside the Home Office building in central London.The victim, who is in his 60s, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.Metropolitan Police officers were called to the building in Marsham Street, near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, at 13:06 BST.and possession of CS spray. He remains in police custody.The wounded man went into the building to seek assistance, an eyewitness said.Eyewitness Gareth Milner said he was outside the Home Office when "a number of armed police officers arrived on scene and entered the building"."Some time later a gentleman with quite a bloodied face and with dressing pressed into his face was escorted out of the Home Office by paramedics," said Mr Milner.He said the man was "walking on his own two feet".A Home Office spokesperson said: "The Metropolitan Police is investigating a knife attack which took place outside the Home Office this afternoon. The victim is receiving medical care."This is a deeply concerning incident and our thoughts are with him and his family."As this is an ongoing investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment further."