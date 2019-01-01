© MPSHACKNEY



'Security staff'

Two people have been stabbed to death and four others hurt in separate attacks in the early hours of the morning in London.Police said the man who died at the Park Lane party appeared to be a member of, as were the other two men who were hurt.The men and the woman were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. They are not thought to have life-threatening injuries.Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are in the process of informing the man's next-of-kin. A post-mortem examination is due to be held later.Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge said: "The incident took place outside a venue that was hosting a private party.In the Southwark attack, police were called by paramedics to an address in John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 04:20.A woman, aged in her early 30s, was found with stab wounds and, despite the efforts of paramedics to save her, she was pronounced dead at 04:50.She has not been formally identified and her next-of-kin have not yet been informed.A man, 34, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.