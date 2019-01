© AT5



The departures hall at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.Initial reports suggest that a manPictures from the scene appear to show heavily armed officers arriving at the location and detaining a man.Witnesses say passengers were forced to run from the terminal after the threat became apparent.Koninklijke Marechaussee, the Netherlands military police, tweeted a man with a knife was making the threats before being detained by a trooper."Situation at Schiphol under control," a spokesman said. "Suspect overpowered by the Royal Military Police. Hall released again."Earlier the Twitter account for Schipol Airport wrote : "Man threatens with a bomb in Departure hall 3 at Schiphol."Currently Departure hall 3 is being evacuated. More information will follow as soon as possible."