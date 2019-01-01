Initial reports suggest that a man entered Departure Hall 3 and shouted that he was in possession of a bomb.
Pictures from the scene appear to show heavily armed officers arriving at the location and detaining a man.
Witnesses say passengers were forced to run from the terminal after the threat became apparent.
Koninklijke Marechaussee, the Netherlands military police, tweeted a man with a knife was making the threats before being detained by a trooper.
Comment: CTV reports that the man was 51 years old from Canada and no explosives were found.
"Situation at Schiphol under control," a spokesman said. "Suspect overpowered by the Royal Military Police. Hall released again."
Earlier the Twitter account for Schipol Airport wrote: "Man threatens with a bomb in Departure hall 3 at Schiphol.
"Currently Departure hall 3 is being evacuated. More information will follow as soon as possible."
