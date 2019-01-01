Three people, including a police officer, have been stabbed at Manchester Victoria Station in a horrifying attack on New Year's Eve.The British Transport Police (BTP) officer, a man and a women were knifed at the busy rail station justManchester Victoria wasas police dealt with the shocking incident. Anti-terror officers are investigating.A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, officers said.A police investigation has been launched, which is being led by counter-terrorism officers.Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said officers were keeping an "open mind" about any possible motive behind the attack.He said: "Tonight's events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat at this time."Among those caught up in the horror was BBC journalist Sam Clack, 38, who said he almost jumped onto the tracks to avoid the attacker.In a tweet, he wrote: "Just been very close to the most terrifying thing. Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform.Totally shaken. This is seriously messed up."The two members of the public injured in the attack have been taken to hospital with knife wounds and theGreater Manchester Police said the injured officer, a police sergeant in his 30s, has since been released from hospital.Mr Clack, who had been on his way to catch a tram home, later added: "I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform."It looked like they were having a fight but she was screaming in this blood curdling way."I saw police in high-viz come towards him. He came towards me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12 inch blade."It was just fear, pure fear."Mr Clack saidBTP officers remained at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service.The force said the station remained closed into the night.City councillor Pat Karney said Greater Manchester Police had given clearance for the fireworks display at midnight in Albert Square to go ahead.