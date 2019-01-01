Society's Child
UK: 3 injured in knife attack at Manchester Victoria Station, suspect can be heard shouting "long live the caliphate"
Evening Standard
Tue, 01 Jan 2019 12:25 UTC
The British Transport Police (BTP) officer, a man and a women were knifed at the busy rail station just before 9pm on Monday.
Manchester Victoria was placed on lockdown and all services were suspended as police dealt with the shocking incident. Anti-terror officers are investigating.
Witnesses described hearing "blood curdling" screams as a man wielding a large "kitchen knife" launched his attack in terrifying scenes on a tram platform.
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, officers said.
A police investigation has been launched, which is being led by counter-terrorism officers.
Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said officers were keeping an "open mind" about any possible motive behind the attack.
He said: "Tonight's events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat at this time."
Among those caught up in the horror was BBC journalist Sam Clack, 38, who said he almost jumped onto the tracks to avoid the attacker.
In a tweet, he wrote: "Just been very close to the most terrifying thing. Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform.
"Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken. This is seriously messed up."
The two members of the public injured in the attack have been taken to hospital with knife wounds and the BTP officer was treated for a stab injury to the shoulder.
The woman has injuries to her face and abdomen and the man has injuries to his abdomen, while a BTP officer has a stab wound in his shoulder.
Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Greater Manchester Police said the injured officer, a police sergeant in his 30s, has since been released from hospital.
Mr Clack, who had been on his way to catch a tram home, later added: "I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform.
"It looked like they were having a fight but she was screaming in this blood curdling way.
"I saw police in high-viz come towards him. He came towards me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12 inch blade.
"It was just fear, pure fear."
Mr Clack said police officers used a Taser and pepper spray before "six or seven" officers jumped on the suspect.
He said he heard the knifeman shouting, "Allah" during the attack. Mr Clack added: "He shouted it before, he shouted it during it - Allah."
BTP officers remained at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service.
The force said the station remained closed into the night.
City councillor Pat Karney said Greater Manchester Police had given clearance for the fireworks display at midnight in Albert Square to go ahead.
And video from the Manchester attack:
