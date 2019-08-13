The stabbing comes a police officer was left in critical condition after being scalped by a machete in east London on August 8.

Police have launched a murder investigation after being called to Munster Square, at around 11.10pm on August 12, where the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.in connection to the murder. Camden police are appealing to anyone who can assist the investigation and are urging people to call 101 and quote CAD8433/12Aug.Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male was pronounced dead at the scene.A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 23:10hrs on Monday, 12 August to reports of a male stabbed in Munster Square, NW1."A crime scene remains in place."No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."The officer was conducting a routine traffic stop in Coopers Lane junction with Leyton High Road before being assaulted.The suspect, believed to be in his fifties was subdued with a taser.London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was an "appalling" attack.Previous Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, has vowed to tackle the problem and treat violent crime as a "disease".While London Mayor Sadiq Khan has created a violent crime reduction unit with a focus on tackling the problem, whichAmid the turmoil on UK streets Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today unveil measures to put more police officers on the beat.The plan to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers will begin within weeks and an urgent review will take place of plans to make it easier for forces to use stop-and-search powers.