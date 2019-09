"Baltimore is on course to reach more than 300 homicides for the fifth year in a row, with 232 killings through Wednesday compared to 199 at the same time last year," The Baltimore Sun said.

So here we go again, another depressing story from Baltimore CityIn this report, we're only going to focus on the murder crisis and gently touch on the opioid epidemic (because they go hand in hand), however, please search our archives for other stories on Baltimore , because the implosion there is what will be coming to many other inner cities across the country in the 2020s.To combat the murder crisis, the federal government and Baltimore City Police unveiled a permanent "strike force" comprised of detectives, prosecutors, and federal agents will begin operations to target Baltimore drug gangs and their Mexican suppliers, who have been flooding the city with heroin and fentanyl.As shown in the chart below, cumulative homicide trends are likely to record the 5th consecutive year of murders over 300.The next chart shows most of the homicides this year have been caused by a gun.Geographically speaking, the killings aren't situated in just one part of the town but are more widespread.We said this last week, and we'll repeat it: