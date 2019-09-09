© PA



'You can see on the car window where the bullet bounced off it,' eyewitness says.A man is thought to have died after he shot at a car on a southeast London street and the bullet ricocheted back, fatally wounding him.The victim in his 20s died at the scene in Sydenham on Sunday afternoon, Scotland Yard said.Witnesses in the area said it appeared the man had accidentally shot himself.She said she had been stuck inside the police cordon for three hours since the shooting."He's been there for three hours covered by a sheet. No mum, no dad. It's really sad," she said, adding there had been very few incidents in the 25-years she had lived in the area.Two men drinking in a nearby pub heard one gunshot, but thought it was a car backfiring.They said they had not heard any commotion before or after the shot.One man, who did not want to be named, said: "We've heard three or four different stories - we've heard it was a guy on a moped, someone in a car and then that the (victim) did it to himself."A shopkeeper on the high street said that he and his colleague had also heard the victim had accidentally shot himself.One resident in a flat overlooking the junction between Sydenham Road and Venner Road said she had heard the gunshot."It took almost three hours for the police to cover the body up, it's disgusting," she said.In response to the incident, Ellie Reeves, Labour MP for Lewisham West and Penge, tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to learn of the fatal shooting in Sydenham this afternoon. My thoughts are with the victim and their family. This violence has no place in our community."Mayor of Lewisham Damien Egan said on Twitter: "Terrible news from Sydenham this afternoon and my heart goes out to this young man's family."London's Metropolitan Police said no arrests have yet been made and that a police presence remained at the scene.