5000 years before the modern rise of millet as a popular grain, this Chinese crop was spread far and wide by ancient food aficionados, not for their plates but instead for their animals, suggests new research from an international collaboration led by Kiel University (Germany) and Washington University in St. Louis (USA).At the newly discovered Dali settlement, ancient DNA from the skeletal remains of sheep and goats show that animals said Taylor Hermes, lead author of the study in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, who is a post-doctoral researcher at Kiel University."This is quite an early date for domesticated animals to be present in Inner Asia, and it is also the earliest dated evidence so far of millets spreading out of China. ThisThe spread of domesticated plants and animals through the vast steppe grasslands of Inner Asia during the Bronze Age marked the beginning of the ancient trade routes that later formed Asia's Silk Roads. However, the exact timing of moving crops through this continental crossroads and the case for farming has remained elusive."Our previous research showedin the highlands of Kazakhstan at the Begash site, but there was not concrete evidence to show whether these were trade items or farmed locally," said Michael Frachetti of Washington University Arts & Sciences, who is a co-author and co-director of the underlying archaeological fieldwork.The study draws upon excavations and museum collections as part of a longstanding scientific partnership between Washington University, led by Frachetti, and the Margulan Institute of Archaeology in Almaty, Kazakhstan. "Until the discovery of the Dali settlement and this research, we were left to speculate about the integration of intensive farming among Early Bronze Age herders in the region, and whether these grains made it into their diet," he said.Consequently, evidence of millet consumption can be traced in the isotope ratios of human bones, but such"One way around this problem is to examine the stable isotopes of livestock, which offers a direct window into what and when people fed their animals in the past," says Cheryl Makarewicz, who leads the Archaeological Stable Isotope Laboratory at Kiel University and is senior author of the study.Makarewicz said.