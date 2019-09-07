© Vasant Shinde/Cell



Language key

Agriculture origins

First glimpse of the ancestry of the Indus Valley Civilization

Cell, Shinde and Narasimhan et al.: "An Ancient Harappan Genome Lacks Ancestry from Steppe Pastoralists or Iranian Farmers" www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(19)30967-5 , DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2019.08.048

V.M. Narasimhan el al., "The formation of human populations in South and Central Asia," Science (2019). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi ... 1126/science.aat7487

N.K. Schaefer el al., "A new middle chapter in the story of human evolution," Science (2019). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi ... 1126/science.aay3550

The largest-ever study of ancient human DNA, along with the first genome of an individual from the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, reveal in unprecedented detail the shifting ancestry of Central and South Asian populations over time.The research, published online Sept. 5 in a pair of papers in Science and Cell, alsoGeneticists, archaeologists and anthropologists from North America, Europe, Central Asia and South Asia analyzed the genomes of. The work increased the worldwide total of published ancient genomes by about 25 percent.By comparing these genomes to one another and to previously sequenced genomes, and by putting the information into context alongside archaeological, linguistic and other records,"With this many samples, we can detect subtle interactions between populations as well as outliers within populations, something that has only become possible in the last couple of years through technological advances," said David Reich, co-senior author of both papers and professor of genetics in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School."These studies speak to two of the most profound cultural transformations in ancient Eurasia —, which are spoken today from the British Isles to South Asia — along with the movement of people," said Vagheesh Narasimhan, co-first author of both papers and a postdoctoral fellow in the Reich lab. "The studies are particularly significant because Central and South Asia are such understudied parts of the world.""One of the most exciting aspects of this study is the way it integrates genetics with archaeology and linguistics," said Ron Pinhasi of the University of Vienna, co-senior author of the Science paper. "The new results emerged after combining data, methods and perspectives from diverse academic disciplines, an integrative approach that provides much more information about the past than any one of these disciplines could alone.""In addition, the introduction of new sampling methodologies allowed us to minimize damage to skeletons while maximizing the chance of obtaining genetic data from regions where DNA preservation is often poor," Pinhasi added.Indo-European languages — including Hindi/Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Persian, Russian, English, Spanish, Gaelic and more than 400 others — make up the largest language family on Earth.A 2015 paper by Reich and colleagues indicated that Indo-European languages arrived in Europe via the steppe.by showing that present-day South Asians have little if any ancestry from farmers with Anatolian roots."We can rule out a large-scale spread of farmers with Anatolian roots into South Asia, the centerpiece of the 'Anatolian hypothesis' that such movement brought farming and Indo-European languages into the region," said Reich, who is also an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and the Broad Institute.One new line of evidence in favor of a steppe origin for Indo-European languages is the detection of. The researchers found that present-day speakers of both branches descend from a subgroup of steppe pastoralists who moved west toward Europe almost 5,000 years ago andin the following 1,500 years."This provides a simple explanation in terms of ancient movements of people for the otherwise puzzling shared linguistic features of these two branches of Indo-European, which today are separated by vast geographic distances," said Reich.A second line of evidence in favor of a steppe origin is the researchers' discovery that of the 140 present-day South Asian populations analyzed in the study,. All but one of these steppe-enriched populations are, including Brahmins — traditional custodians of texts written in the ancient Indo-European language Sanskrit."The finding that Brahmins often have more steppe ancestry than other groups in South Asia, controlling for other factors, provides a fascinating new argument in favor of a steppe origin for Indo-European languages in South Asia," said Reich."This study has filled in a large piece of the puzzle of the spread of Indo-European," said co-author Nick Patterson, research fellow in genetics at HMS and a staff scientist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. "I believe the high-level picture is now understood.""This problem has been in the air for 200 years or more and it's now rapidly being sorted out," he added. "I'm very excited by that."The studies inform another longstanding debate, this one aboutThe new study reveals(southern Central Asia), where the researchers found that Anatolian-related ancestry and farming arrived around the same time."This confirms that the spread of agriculture entailedpreviously only inhabited by hunter-gatherer groups," said Pinhasi.Then, as farming spread northward through the mountains of Inner Asia thousands of years after taking hold in Iran and Turan, "the links between ancestry and economy get more complex," said archaeologist Michael Frachetti of Washington University in St. Louis, co-senior author who led much of the skeletal sampling for the Science paper.By around 5,000 years ago, the researchers found,. The two-way pattern of movement took place along the mountains, a corridor that Frachetti previously showed was a "Bronze Age Silk Road" along which people exchanged crops and ideas between East and West.Not only did the researchers findthat is a hallmark of the spread of farming to the west, but the Iranian-related ancestry they detected in South AsiansThe researchers concluded that"Prior to the arrival of steppe pastoralists bringing their Indo-European languages about 4,000 years ago, we find no evidence of large-scale movements of people into South Asia," said Reich.Running from the Himalayas to the Arabian Sea, the Indus River Valley was the site of, flourishing between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago. People built towns with populations in the tens of thousands. They used standardized weights and measures and exchanged goods with places as far-flung as East Africa.But who were they?Before now, geneticists were unable to extract viable data from skeletons buried at Indus Valley Civilization archaeological sites because the heat and volatile climate of lowland South Asia have degraded most DNA beyond scientists' ability to analyze it.The Cell paper changes this.After screening more than 60 skeletal samples from the largest known town of the Indus Valley Civilization, called Rakhigarhi, the authors found one with a hint of ancient DNA.The ancient woman's genomeat sites known to have exchanged objects with the Indus Valley Civilization. All 12 had a distinctive mix of ancestry, including a lineage. Because this mix was different from the majority of people living in Iran and Turkmenistan at that time, the authors propose that the 11 individuals reported in the Science paper were migrants, likely from the Indus Valley Civilization.None of the 12 had evidence of ancestry from steppe pastoralists, consistent with the model that that group hadn't arrived yet in South Asia.The Science paper further showed that after the decline of the Indus Valley Civilization between 4,000 and 3,500 years ago,, one of the two primary ancestral populations of present-day people in India. A portion of the original group also mixed with people from peninsular India to form the other primary source population, the Ancestral South Indians."Mixtures of the Ancestral North Indians and Ancestral South Indians — both of whom owe their primary ancestry to people like that of the Indus Valley Civilization individual we sequenced — form the primary ancestry of South Asians today," said Patterson.added Narasimhan.The authors caution that analyzing the genome of only one individual limits the conclusions that can be drawn about the entire population of the Indus Valley Civilization."My best guess is that the Indus Valley Civilization itself was genetically extremely diverse," said Patterson.