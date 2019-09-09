© HMC RAS/Pavel Leus



Ancient Xiongnu-era woman took stylish accessory to the afterlifeTo archeologist Pavel Leus the striking new find resembled a modern smartphone.The black rectangular object was located in a burial site known as 'The Russian Atlantis' in mountainous Republic of Tuva, for it only appears from under water for few weeks a year.Archeologists jokingly nicknamed the ancient female Natasha, while her accessory was called 'an iPhone'.''Natasha's' burial with a Xiongnu-era iPhone remains one of the most interesting at this burial site,' Pavel Leus said in a new publication summarising results of several years of recent archeological expeditions to the Ala-Tey burial site.In fact,The woman's belt waswhich helped the scientists to date it.They believe it might be up tobecause this is when such coins were first minted.The find was made in 2016 at the Ala-Tey necropolis in the Sayan Sea.This is a giant manmade reservoir on the Yenisei River upstream of the Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam, Russia's biggest power plant.The water drains in May and June each year exposing the vast desert-like floor.Earlier two partly-mummified prehistoric fashionistas, buried with the tools of their trade were unearthed.One called 'Sleeping Beauty' - dressed in silk for the afterlife - was at first believed to be a priestess. Now she is thought to have been a leather designer.The second was a weaver laid to rest with her wooden spindle packed inside a sewing bag.'This site is a scientific sensation', said Dr Marina Kilunovskaya from the St Petersburg Institute of Material History Culture, who leads the Tuva Archeological Expedition.'We are incredibly lucky to have found these burials of rich Hun nomads that were not disturbed by (ancient) grave robbers.'Pavel Leus is from the Society for the Exploration of EurAsia.Tuva archeological rescue expedition in flooded areas is possible thank to a grant from the Russian Geographical Society, and help from Society for the Exploration of EurAsia (Switzerland).