France has calculated the death toll from the record heatwave which hit Europe this summer, with its health minister reporting that the abnormal weather caused 1,500 deaths in the country.There were "18 days of extreme heat" in France this year and not everyone managed to live through them, Agnes Buzyn said in a radio interview.Overall, the heat negatively affected the health of almost 20 million people in the country, according to Buzyn.France Info radio station provided a more precise death toll of 1,435 people. 567 of them died during the first heatwave in late June - early July, with another 858 succumbing to the extreme weather in the final days of July.The numbers might seem staggering, but they pale in comparison to previous heatwaves which hit France in summer 2003 and caused 15,000 additional deaths.