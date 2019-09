© AP Photo / Oded Balilty

A group of would-be Israeli legislators have committed to promote the establishment of Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories and not to give Palestinians an independent state.Ayelet Shaked, head of the conservative New Right party, and over a dozen of fellow party members vying for Knesset seats in the 17 September legislative election, declared their intentions in a letter to leaders of the Chabad Hasidic movement, one of the largest Jewish religious organisations in the world.As quoted by Breaking Israel News,The letter also said: "We will be resolutely opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state or the establishment of Palestinian autonomy of any kind, the delivery of land, or the evacuation of any [Jewish] communities.""We will also firmly oppose the above-mentioned topics in negotiations or in any other framework.We will work towards establishing more Jewish communities in all areas of Judea and Samaria (the common Israeli term for West Bank) as well as every other part of Israel," the New Right members added.Ayelet Shaked is leading the joint ticket with two Orthodox Jewish parties Jewish Home and Tkuma in the upcoming election, both of which are running on a nationalist and religious platform.The Knesset voted to dissolve itself in May and called a snap vote just one month after the legislative election, which saw Netanyahu fail to secure a majority coalition and form a government. The New Right party failed to pass the 3.25-percent electoral threshold in April and therefore gained no seats in that election.