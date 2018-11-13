Society's Child
Rabbi tells Israel to prepare for Biblical end-of-days war 'at any time'
Source
Tue, 13 Nov 2018 17:46 UTC
Rabbi Pinchas Winston, whose works over the past two decades have dealt extensively with "The End of Days", has suggested that the IDF should be ready for a biblical war that may arrive "at any moment without any warning".
He made a reference to a prophecy of the War of Gog and Magog from the Hebrew Bible, which precipitates the Messianic Redemption. According to the Jewish interpretation, Gog and Magog may be individuals, peoples or lands, and are viewed as Israel's enemies who will be defeated by the Messiah.
"Any student of history knows that hindsight is 20-20 but in the moment, you never know what can set off a war. The First World War was set off by the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The 2014 War in Gaza was set off by the murder of three young boys. The same is true for the War of Gog and Magog but even more so," Winston told Breaking Israel News.
He also cited a description by the Vilna Gaon, an 18th century rabbi, of what the War of Gog and Magog may look like, which suggested that it would last 12 minutes and encompass the entire world.
"That was inconceivable at the time but now we can envision that as being realistic. There are many aspects described in prophecy that sceptics say are impossible. It is all part of the bigger plan," he said.
The warning comes just days after the Sanhedrin, a Jewish rabbinical community, requested the construction of a third Holy Temple in Jerusalem; Solomon's Temple and the rebuilt Second Temple, erected on the city's Temple Mount millennia ago, were demolished by the Babylonians and the Romans.
Many Jews have voiced concern that such a decision would inevitably lead to the coming of Messiah, while Jewish eschatological teachings suggest that the Third Temple foreshadows Armageddon.
Nearly two weeks ago, a snake wriggled out from between the stones of Israel's Western Wall, sparking panic among worshippers at the holy site and fears that it was a herald of the Messiah.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Rabbi tells Israel to prepare for Biblical end-of-days war 'at any time'
- Serbian Church 'doesn't recognize' Ukrainian church leaders' attempt to split from Russian Orthodox Church
- Video shows IDF bus burst into flames after being hit by Gaza missile
- Heavy weather: Earth to be battered by 'dark matter hurricane' for next million years
- Time to step away from the keyboard: Stanford prof McFaul scoffs at idea of checking sources before tweeting
- China plans to let victims sue vaccine makers for punitive damages after string of scandals
- Victims of US sanctions: Iranian cancer patients struggling to obtain life-saving medication, equipment
- How to stop the corporate virtue-signaling before it's too late
- CNN goes ahead with lawsuit against Trump over White House ban on boor Jim Acosta
- Advocates Abroad NGO exposed for training 'asylum seekers' to trick EU border agents by feigning trauma, persecution
- Illinois prisons to retrain staff after transgender inmate who feels like 'sex slave' sues
- Glyphosate blues: Bayer hit by new wave of lawsuits over Monsanto's toxic Roundup weed killer
- California's wildfires are man-caused -- but not in the way they tell us
- Best of the Web: Washington's and NATO's criminal wars and government austerity policies at the heart of European & US migration turmoil
- A century since WWI, world slides into war again - Peter Kuznick
- Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson's book is a hit in Sweden - even though FM loathes him
- Israel amasses tanks at Gaza border after "green light" for "major retaliation"
- Newborn baby is killed by MONKEY after being snatched from his mother's arms indoors in India
- Black security guard killed by Illinois police while stopping a bar shooting
- Finland's first sex doll brothel opens in Helsinki
- Video shows IDF bus burst into flames after being hit by Gaza missile
- Time to step away from the keyboard: Stanford prof McFaul scoffs at idea of checking sources before tweeting
- Best of the Web: Washington's and NATO's criminal wars and government austerity policies at the heart of European & US migration turmoil
- A century since WWI, world slides into war again - Peter Kuznick
- Israel amasses tanks at Gaza border after "green light" for "major retaliation"
- France wants Europe to be sovereign, Trump is insulted, but Putin agrees
- Playing the victim: May to extend 'olive branch' to Moscow if they 'stop breaking international law'
- UN confirms Iran's complying with JCPOA limits on its nuclear program
- Best of the Web: Trump: Forged ballots have 'infected' Florida recounts of governor & Senate votes
- Syria: Civilian casualties mount with another US-led illegal airstrike killing up to 60
- Libyan govt says Gaddafi's billions were 'not misused', but they're still missing
- Italy hosts Macron-snubbing Libya peace conference as energy vultures circle petroleum assets
- Trump fires back at European leaders after cool reception in France
- As US sanctions kick in, Iranian navy prepared to protect oil tankers from 'any threats'
- Israel: Caught training to destroy Russian air defense systems
- European mindset will not strike bargain with the Taliban - Russian envoy to Afghanistan
- 'Exposed Russian mole in Austrian military': Britain's little revenge against Austria for not sanctioning Moscow over Skripal saga
- Saudi energy minister denies plans to break up OPEC oil cartel, amid rumors of partnership with Russia
- Israel launches ANOTHER round of airstrikes against Gaza, destroys open air prison's only TV station
- Republic of Khakassia: Communist party candidate elected
- Rabbi tells Israel to prepare for Biblical end-of-days war 'at any time'
- Serbian Church 'doesn't recognize' Ukrainian church leaders' attempt to split from Russian Orthodox Church
- Victims of US sanctions: Iranian cancer patients struggling to obtain life-saving medication, equipment
- How to stop the corporate virtue-signaling before it's too late
- CNN goes ahead with lawsuit against Trump over White House ban on boor Jim Acosta
- Advocates Abroad NGO exposed for training 'asylum seekers' to trick EU border agents by feigning trauma, persecution
- Illinois prisons to retrain staff after transgender inmate who feels like 'sex slave' sues
- Glyphosate blues: Bayer hit by new wave of lawsuits over Monsanto's toxic Roundup weed killer
- California's wildfires are man-caused -- but not in the way they tell us
- Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson's book is a hit in Sweden - even though FM loathes him
- Black security guard killed by Illinois police while stopping a bar shooting
- Finland's first sex doll brothel opens in Helsinki
- Florida protesters chant 'Trump!', 'Fake News!' during live MSNBC show
- Kansas City, Missouri Health Department officials pour bleach on food meant for the homeless
- Australian community campaign to rid regional city of pornography keeps growing
- Trump-bashing French TV host tells Donald to 'go f*** himself'
- 101yo French woman mistakes Merkel for Macron's wife
- French student indicted for beating and attempting to strangle his math teacher
- Fox News goes Twitter silent to protest the platform's response to Tucker Carlson threats
- 'Heinous' crime: Indigenous Canadian women still being forcibly sterilized, claims senator
- Britain and France conspired to start World War I
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": To Start A War
- Archaeologists unearth 4,500-year-old 'untouched' tomb in Egypt
- Striking 100yo audio of moment WWI's guns fell silent
- Anti-smoking campaigns aren't new: The Nazis' forgotten drive to eliminate tobacco from the Reich
- Precious enough for King Tut's tomb: How a meteor crash formed stunning 'Libyan Desert Glass'
- 11,000-year-old DNA reveals clues to ancient Americans
- Europe's Little Ice Age: 'All things which grew above the ground died and starved'
- Camels were surprisingly common across the Roman Empire and the Silk Road
- Oldest rock art possibly discovered in Borneo cave
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- Did ancient people really die young?
- Film unearthed from Russian WWII trench reveals faces of Soviet fighters who battled against Nazis
- Huge numbers of deformities found in ancient human remains
- Nazis: A Modern Field Guide
- Talking treason: How corporate America cashed in on Nazi connections
- Scholar unearths journal series lost for over a century: Walt Whitman's guide to 'Manly Health'
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- Arthur Balfour was a white supremacist - And an anti-Semite
- Ye olde false-flag terrorist attack: The 'unsolved' Wall Street bombing of 1920
- Heavy weather: Earth to be battered by 'dark matter hurricane' for next million years
- NASA scientist: Lack of sunspots to bring record cold
- 'Poop vault' of human feces could preserve gut's microbial biodiversity
- Physicists herd electrons into a quantum fractal
- New Comet C/2018 V1 (Machholz-Fujikawa-Iwamoto)
- Scientists discover the mechanism for how dad's stresses get passed along to offspring
- Bright lasers will allow scientists to use atomic gas for quantum computing qubit storage
- Has CERN discovered a particle that 'threatens our understanding of reality'?
- Bizarre metals may help unlock mysteries of how Earth's magnetic field forms
- Researchers have succeeded in creating a Bose-Einstein condensate in space
- Russian fisherman photographs ghastly alien creatures from the deep
- Brain microbiome: Do gut bacteria make a second home in our brains?
- A powerful solar storm likely detonated dozens of US sea mines during the Vietnam War
- China debuts virtual news anchor with AI
- 'Pinocchio Effect': 'Most accurate' lie detector ever looks at your nose for hot clues of tall tales
- Horizontal gene transfer: The surprising trick bacteria uses to render drugs useless
- "Space weather": Magnetized winds created in laboratory for first time
- Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us
- Scientists resurrect ancient enzymes
- Astronomers confirm existence of dense clouds of meteor dust orbiting Earth
- Newborn baby is killed by MONKEY after being snatched from his mother's arms indoors in India
- Siberian temperatures plunge to -40°C (-40°F)
- California wildfires: At least 42 dead, 200 missing, 250k evacuated, over 7000 buildings destroyed - Camp Fire becomes the deadliest in state history
- Up to 130cm (51 inches) of snow has fallen in Labrador and winter hasn't even begun
- Bubbling pool of mud is on the move in California, and no one knows why
- Sinkhole swallows car in Zamora, Spain
- Sinkhole swallows woman in Lanzhou, China
- Qatar again hit by heavy rainfall - 6 months rain in just a few hours
- Flash floods hit 10 provinces of Iran
- Winter is coming: Timelapse video shows 'snow tsunami' covering Siberian city
- Ice Age Farmer Report: California wildfires - Psyop? "Paradise Burning" esoteric meaning exposed
- Flash floods hit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia following 2 hour heavy downpour
- Three southern provinces of Thailand hit by flooding - Over 600 villages submerged
- Deaths in California wildfires at 25 - More "devil winds" on the way - Choking air quality - 250,000 evacuated
- Very shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits North Atlantic Ocean
- Heavy rain triggers deadly landslide in Rio De Janeiro state, Brazil - at least 10 people dead
- Minus 17F in Montana - Minus 15F in North Dakota
- Loveland Ski area in Colorado receives historic seasonal snowfall - almost 7 feet so far
- Record-breaking cold temperatures in many central United States cities
- Flash floods hit parts of Singapore due to intense rain
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- China plans to let victims sue vaccine makers for punitive damages after string of scandals
- Study: Panic attacks and anxiety episodes linked to nutrient deficiencies
- Tech workers seeking an edge on peers turn to all-meat 'carnivore diet'
- When an FDA ruling curbed fecal transplants, I performed my own
- 'Troubling allegations' prompt Health Canada review of studies used to approve popular weed-killer
- How the EPA and the Pentagon downplayed a growing toxic threat of perfluoroalkyl substances
- Digital detox: The health benefits of unplugging & unwinding
- Water Science: Evidence for Homeopathy
- The 'remarkable' decline in fertility rates
- US: 1 Dead, 164 sickened in ongoing turkey salmonella outbreak, 35 states affected
- Pain: Why do some people hurt more than others?
- BBC Documentary investigates 'The Placebo Effect'
- Ancient cures for modern times: Bridging the health care gap in Australia
- Dr. Davis: 10 reasons to never eat wheat again
- America's Dark Vaccine History: The Pertussis Vaccine Blame Game
- Researchers are uncovering a biochemical basis for the placebo effect opening a Pandora's box for mainstream medicine
- Benefits of exercising in cold weather
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Why is Glycine So...Enticing?
- Is weighing yourself daily the key to weight loss?
- Obesity: Hormonal imbalance, not caloric imbalance, and what to do about it
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
Poland marks independence centenary, 11 November 2018
Quote of the Day
The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resists it.
- John Hay
Recent Comments
Having been married to a true psychopath for 32 years, I can tell you that they have no concept of lying. It all seems true to them, even...
As if the UK doesn't break any laws.
When someone speaks truth to power, is it because they enact the forms of something that seems to challenge the oppressive establishment, but is a...
But you can't do anything to a monkey but feed it. Those 'superior' Indians with their cow piss drinking and bodies floating down the Ganges while...
> More hours equals more results. The slave's duty is to work. Not to accomplish something. What matters is to keep up the social order (where...
Comment: There's a world of difference between those who prophesy war and do everything they can to prevent it, and those who can't wait for the bloodshed to usher in God's kingdom. That said, it's unclear from the article where the rabbi stands, but he should read up on his history. WWI wasn't set off by the assassination of Ferdinand: James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": To Start A War. And the three abducted Israeli teens were only the pretext for war in 2014, not the cause. The Israeli government knew the teens had been murdered and that Hamas's leadership wasn't responsible, but they wanted war, so they pretended the teens were still alive, launched a bogus 'rescue' mission and attacked Gaza anyway.