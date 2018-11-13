Rabbi Pinchas Winston, an acclaimed author and doomsayer, has warned that renewed clashes in the Gaza Strip or ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran over Syria may trigger the next major conflict, which, in turn,Rabbi Pinchas Winston, whose works over the past two decades have dealt extensively with "The End of Days", has suggested thatthat may arrive "at any moment without any warning".He made a reference to a prophecy of the War of Gog and Magog from the Hebrew Bible, which precipitates the Messianic Redemption. According to the Jewish interpretation, Gog and Magog may be individuals, peoples or lands, and are viewed as"Any student of history knows that hindsight is 20-20 but in the moment, you never know what can set off a war. The First World War was set off by the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The 2014 War in Gaza was set off by the murder of three young boys. The same is true for the War of Gog and Magog but even more so," Winston told Breaking Israel News.He also cited a description by the Vilna Gaon, an 18th century rabbi, of what the War of Gog and Magog may look like, which suggested that"That was inconceivable at the time but now we can envision that as being realistic. There are many aspects described in prophecy that sceptics say are impossible. It is all part of the bigger plan," he said.The warning comes just days after the Sanhedrin, a Jewish rabbinical community, requested the construction of a third Holy Temple in Jerusalem; Solomon's Temple and the rebuilt Second Temple, erected on the city's Temple Mount millennia ago, were demolished by the Babylonians and the Romans.Many Jews have voiced concern that such a decision would inevitably lead to the coming of Messiah, while Jewish eschatological teachings suggest that the Third Temple foreshadows Armageddon.