The World in 1789

So how did it go so wrong?

France, in the 1783 Treaty of Paris recognizing American independence, agreed to free-trade provisions demanded by Britain for its control of the Atlantic trade. Then, in a separate 1786 French-British treaty, France accepted suicidal, complete free-trade agreements which ruined the French economy overnight. From 2% annual real physical growth in the late 1770s and early 1780s, France's textile, shipping, and mining sectors, and its agriculture, fell into depression, with outright famines ensuing. The royal budgets collapsed, and in stepped the Swiss agent of Britain's Lord Shelburne, the banker Jacques Necker, as French Finance Minister and First Minister.

So what is the lesson to be learned?

Additional works by Beaudry related to his studies on the French Revolution are to be found in his book "France, Canada and the American Revolution" located in full here. The story of Lafayette was immortalized in Beethoven's singular masterpiece Fidelio. Beethoven, an ardent follower of Friedrich Schiller and the republican cause, believed with many of the greatest artists that an age of creative reason was being ushered in until the French Revolution was sabotaged. In assessing the psycho-spiritual failures of elites and the masses during the French Revolution, Schiller himself wrote his Aesthetical Letters (1794) commenting that "a great moment had a found a little people".

