As a reminder, the representatives of the so-called opposition, who were sponsored by Khodorkovsky, failed the tasks assigned to them and were unable to lead the people in the direction they needed. At first, Navalny's associates tried to take part in the Moscow City Council election, but grossly violated the law and provided false signatures to the electoral commission. As a result, they were lawfully refused registration.
Then the "oppositionists" resorted to provocations and organised several rallies in Moscow, and some of these actions were carried out illegally. Thus, the unauthorised rally held on July 27th resulted in disorder and attacks on law enforcement officers ensuring the security of citizens and tourists. After that, almost all the organisers of the illegal action, as well as the participants of the unauthorised rally who committed offences, were arrested.
On August 10th the "opposition" organised a sanctioned event on Akademika Sakharova Avenue, however, anticipating a failure, the organisers invited rap performers and other media persons to the rally to attract participants. Thus, the political event turned into a concert: people came not to a rally, but to see their favourite musicians. In addition, in order to create the illusion of success, the "opposition" traditionally used a rent-a-crowd from other regions, which was brought to Sakharova Avenue by buses.
In addition, the fugitive oligarch said that the people registered in the system (most likely, he means "smart voting") will be included in lists that will be then transferred to the FSB. It turns out that Khodorkovsky was hinting at Navalny's communication with security officers.
The supporters of the scandalous blogger didn't like the statement of the fugitive oligarch. Thus, Daniil Ken, who Khodorkovsky supported throughout all his "career", wrote on his Twitter page that the proposal of the fugitive oligarch will not give any effect. And Ruslan Shaveddinov called Khodorkovsky's actions a "shame".
Possibly, the fugitive oligarch understood that further investment in the "opposition" does not provide any benefits. Obviously, Khodorkovsky does not intend to support dubious cooperation with Navalny any more.
Comment: Indeed, arch criminal Khodorkovsky did some kind of cost-benefit analysis and has found that some of his efforts to subvert and destroy the sovereign, lawful direction that Russia has taken are just not working. He'll just have to go back to the drawing board with his NATO-affiliated Atlantic Council cronies and try to figure out a new way to meddle.
