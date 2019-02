© Reuters / Esam Omran Al-Fetori



Taking over the annual Munich security conference, the Atlantic Council has come out with a declaration of principles that seeks to legitimize the rogue behavior of the West after the Cold War as a 'rules-based' world order.Back in 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin stood up at the Munich Security Conference in Germany and denounced this behavior, arguing thatThis past weekend, the Atlantic Council - a think-tank backed by the US, NATO and other allied governments - used the platform of the Munich conference to announce a " declaration of principles " that explicitly seeks to revise the international order along the very lines Putin criticized, essentially establishing its signatories as the judge, jury and executioner of international law as they write it.In the words of John Bellinger , one of the declaration's authors, it was "loosely modeled on the Atlantic Charter," the WWII-era document establishing the US-UK alliance.Wasn't that supposed to be the job of the United Nations? And how is it respectful of others' freedom and sovereignty to impose values on them at gunpoint? The declaration creates more questions than it purports to answer.Point Four somehow managed to advocate for private property and capitalism as well as welfare state and open borders, asserting the right to "own property, purchase goods and services, and invest in free and open markets" as well as "free and fair flow of trade and investment" - but also(emphasis added).Point Five also talks about an "open and healthy planet" in vague terms that combine overarching global environmentalism and migration across only nominally controlled borders.Who would define "non-free societies"? Why of course, the signatories of the Atlantic Council declaration!The commitment to peace and security in Point Three asks the signatories to "refrain from the use of force, except as just and necessary to advance these principles." (emphasis added) The devil is in the details, as they say - in this case, in that qualifying clause.Perhaps the most pernicious notion in the declaration, however, is that it expands the duty to uphold its values from governments to "private entities and individuals where they are able."There is only one tiny little problem with this: it upends the entire international order based on the 1648 Treaty of Westphalia, which gave governments the monopoly on force within their territory. The preceding Thirty Years War had seen much of Europe devastated by a conflict that started as a dynastic dispute only to spiral into a religious war characterized by widespread massacres and atrocities committed by official militaries as much as militias and mercenaries.The list of former government officials who signed the declaration also reads as a who's who of US empire boosters, from former NATO GenSec Anders Fogh Rasmussen (Denmark) to former foreign ministers Tzipi Livni (Israel), Radek Sikorski (Poland), and David Miliband and Malcolm Rifkind - Labour and Tory, respectively - of the UK.Other notable names include Munich Conference chair Wolfgang Ischinger, former deputy FM of Germany, as well as former Australian FM Alexander Downer, best known for his 2016 role in claiming Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos was somehow connected to the phantom "Trump-Russia collusion."The world could do worse than to take their declarations with a large chunk of salt.