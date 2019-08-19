© Sputnik / Demond Cureton

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated on numerous occasions that he is willing to pull the United Kingdom out from the European Union with or without a deal. Brussels, in turn, has repeatedly underlined its commitment to the already agreed deal with former UK PM Theresa May, which, however, was blocked by the British Parliament three times.In 2016, British citizens voted to withdraw their country from the European Union. While the initial pull-out deadline was scheduled for this past March, MPs rejected the Brexit deal agreed by then-Prime Minister and Brussels, prompting Theresa May to step down from her post. The deadline was subsequently postponed to October.The EU, in its turn, stressed its unwillingness to reopen talks on the deal agreed on under May's prime ministership.