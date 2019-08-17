© Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch



"The EU has a very substantial trade surplus with us. We buy far more from them than they buy from us, and business is business... The business interests in the EU definitely require a negotiated settlement."

Both sides may try to seem tough ahead of Brexit talks, but the EU needs the deal as much as the UK, George Galloway said in reference to leaks claiming that Germany is reluctant to renegotiate an agreement with Britain.An internal briefing paper for the government of Angela Merkel stated thatGerman paper Handelsblatt reported. This came as German finance minister Olaf Scholz was taking [sic talking] to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid in Berlin on Friday.But Galloway believes that the revelations were no reason to panic, as"Of course, it's possible that the EU will prefer what will be if not a cataclysm, certainly, but a very bumpy landing," he said, referring to the No Deal possibility. Butaccording to Galloway: