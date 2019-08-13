A bombshell new Opinium poll has exposed howRemoaners once again exposed as a shrinking fringe amplified by Remainstream media.The poll, carried out days ago, asked voters: "If Boris Johnson is unable to make changes to the Withdrawal Agreement that enables it to pass the House of Commons before October 31st, which of the following should he do?"That's a 17-point lead for a WTO Brexit compared to overturning the referendum result.The pressure is now on Boris Johnson to deliver:When it comes to General Election voting intention, the Conservatives now lead on 31%, with Labour on 28% and the Brexit Party third on a still-significant 16%.Tough talk is fine - but Brexiteers will want to see whether the new PM actually follows through. Tick tock.