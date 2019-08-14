© REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov



A young woman from Moscow, who was apparently punched in the stomach by an officer, says she's seeking justice for alleged police brutality.Darya Sosnovskaya was detained last Saturday amid police action targetingin central Moscow.Sosnovskaya says she was victim of police brutality. On Monday, she filed a complaint with Russia's Investigative Committee, requesting a probe into the alleged abuse of power.She said in addition to a bruise she got from the punch,The crackdown on Saturday evening happened hours after a sanctioned rally in Moscow, in which tens of thousands of people took part. They were objecting to what they see as unfair treatment of opposition candidates in the upcoming city council election.After the rally, some protesters heeded a call to go for a "walk" through central Moscow, defying a warning that it would be treated as an unsanctioned protest and met with police action. Over 130 people were detained in the aftermath, including Sosnovskaya. She said she was charged with violating Russia's rules on mass gatherings, with a court hearing of her case scheduled for Tuesday.