Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov has been released from house arrest as the criminal case against him was droppedThe journalist appeared at the Investigative Committee building in Moscow late on Tuesday to have his ankle monitor removed. A large crowd of supporters and reporters - as well as his dog - awaited him outside.Golunov revealed that he has no plans to investigate his own case, stating that there would be "a conflict of interests" in doing so.. That [support] has been, indeed, fantastic," the journalist told reporters.As for now, he plans to "get himself together" and wants to spend some time with his family to relax after the whole traumatizing affair.Earlier on Tuesday,Golunov was detained on Thursday, with police officers claiming they found drugs on him and at his apartment and accused him of drug dealing. The journalist denied all the allegations, claiming that the evidence was planted by the police and the whole case was a set-up in retaliation for his investigative journalism. The case triggered widespread outrage in Russia, with many fellow journalists and other public figures rallying in support of Golunov, and accusing law enforcement of misconduct.