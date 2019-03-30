© Global Look Press / Panoramic



with live ammunition

There are few people in this world more odious than French President Emmanuel Macron after his behavior this week. I'm sure there are child molesters who are worse. But as a man who is pivotal in the future of hundreds of millions of people,Disdain.The disdain he holds for the people he leads is palpable. It's as palpable for his disdain for the British who voted for Brexit. To him the EU is all, the EU is inevitable and when faced with the choice of serving France or serving the EU, he chooses the EU every time.That is what led him to this disastrous decision to deploy the French military to the streetswith orders to shoot protestors.And that disdain is so complete that he doesn't realize what happens if even one of those men goes too far and takes the President at his word. Thankfully, that did not happen.But if it did, he would have lost complete control of his country, if he hasn't already.The estimates for Act XIX of the Gilets JaunesThat many people taking to the streets risking getting shot is not something you dismiss with a wave of your hand.It is something as a leader you need to take very seriously.Because the real fear for Macron is not a violent demonstration that ends with protestors shot and killed. No,Because what happens, Mr. Macron, if the soldiers you deployed to suppress attendance to these demonstrations see first-hand just how much the violence reported has been overblown?Or worse, the lack of it confirms their suspicions that the violence was committed by agent provocateurs who now didn't show up because it's no longer worth the €25/hour they are being paid to sow discontent?They'll see exactly what Macron doesn't want them to see: angry, dispirited, desperatethe only way they know how.If Macron wasn't courting civil war before this weekend, he is now.Because an uprising against a corrupt and unresponsive government by some people is one thing. It starts with the most angry but it can spread over time only if the government doesn't hear them.Macron's reactions have only made things worse at every turn.So, while the people started this fight for the future of France it will be the military that ends it. And woe to Macron and the French political elite if the military on the ground sides with the people they were sent to shoot.There is nothing more cowardly than a supposedly liberal, tolerant democracy sending in the military to shut down and order violence against is own people for taking to the streets. It isPrudent leadership stems from having weapons and knowing when and how to use them. The images coming from France have been horrific and no better than those captured during Mariano Rajoy's crackdown on Catalonia during its independence referendum in 2017.That response cost him his job. So too will it be for Macron now that he has crossed that line.Macron is under the orders of his paymasters in The Davos Crowd to get control over France. He will not be removed from office as long as he acts in accordance with their wishes. By now they would have replaced him with someone more acceptable to defuse the situation.There is only one problem with that. There is no one else.The globalist-in-reformer's clothing. And now that he's the focal point of the Gilets Jaunes' anger nothing short of a violent put-down of their rebellion will save Macron at this point.Because they know this and they know that he hates them.But a violent put-down is only winning the battle to lose the war.So, this continues until it can't. At which pointAnd it couldn't happen to a more deserving weasel.Merkel, you're on deck.