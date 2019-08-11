© MNA



Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made a phone call with the Commander of Pakistani Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday to discuss bilateral relation and regional issues, especially the recent developments in Kashmir.During the phone conversation, General Bagheri offered his congratulations on the advent of Eid al-Adha and expressed the concern of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim countries over the recent developments in Kashmir.The Iran's military chief said that "military approaches in this region will further complicate the situation,"He stressed the need for maintaining calm in handling the situation in Kashmir, warning against hasty decisions on the fate of the region that do not take into account the people's demands.General Bagheri further expressed hope that real rights of the regional Muslim are secured through political efforts.The commander of Pakistani Army, for his part, expressed his regret over the political and security conditions in Afghanistan, blaming foreign intervention, particularly by western countries for the Afghanistan's current situation.General Qamar Javed Bajwa further expressed appreciation to Iran's special attention to the Muslims.With regard to the security issues on the shared borders with Iran, the Pakistani army chief said that his country will spare no efforts to maintain security on the borders in the interest of the people of both countries.