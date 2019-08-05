© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



Donald Trump should help Islamabad and New Delhi resolve their differences over disputed Kashmir, the Pakistani PM said. The US president earlier claimed his mediation was requested by India, but Indian officials denied this.Khan tweeted on Sunday.He was referring to what Trump said during their present meeting,. Indian officials denied such a request was ever made and said India will only speak to Pakistan about the Kashmir dispute.Khan's appeal to Trump comes amid the latest flare up in Kashmir, a border region at the heart of the decades-old dispute between Pakistan and India.The warning sparked panic among residents and pilgrim visitors of the Indian-controlled territories, prompting thousands to flee in a hurry, according to local government officials.Such munitions killed two civilians and wounded another 11, the statement said. New Delhi denied the allegations.The Muslim-majority region has been contested by the two nuclear-armed nations since the partition of British India, with two major wars fought for control over it since then. This year India and Pakistan engaged in their first direct dogfight in decades over Kashmir, which marked an escalation of tensions.