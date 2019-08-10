© AFP/Rakesh Bakshi



. The rebuke comes amid growing tensions over the disputed Kashmir territory.A spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned Islamabad after it suspended the last rail line linking the two countries.Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan must "accept reality" and stop taking "unilateral actions.""This has been done without consulting us. We've urged them to reconsider their decision. Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present an alarming picture of our bilateral relationship."On Monday, the New Delhi government revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir, a move that has enraged Islamabad and led to a spike in tensions.India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that the move would help stamp out "the separatism, corruption and terrorism" plaguing the disputed territory.