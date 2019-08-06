© REUTERS/Al Drago/Amit Dave/Mohsin Raza



"While India maintained special rights and privileges for its part of [Kashmir] for 65 years, Pakistan systematically assimilated the regions it occupies, including through demographic change. Far from granting special powers and privileges to its portion, Pakistan has treated it as its colony, exploiting its mineral and water wealth."

"Pakistan will be definitely trying to get the US involved because involvement of any third party is beneficial to it. Pakistan's position is weaker than India's. With a third party involved, it will have room for maneuvering."

This left Pakistan fuming, but there isn't much it can do in response, analysts told RT.For decades, theincluding having a constitution of its own, governing most of its affairs, and keeping people from other parts of the county at arm's length through restricting property rights and the ability to hold offices.This arrangement was scrapped on Monday by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as promised several years ago. It was made possible by the landslide victory of his BJP party earlier this year which gave it enough seats in parliament to push the change through.Islamabad, which for decades has supported people who want Kashmir to split from India and either become independent or join Pakistan, lashed out at New Delhi, pledging to "exercise all possible options" to counter the "illegal steps" of its regional rival. However, Pakistan's objections to changing Indian Kashmir's status sound hollow if its own policies in the region are taken into account, geostrategist and author Brahma Chellaney told RT:That aside,according to Aleksey Kupriyanov, a senior research fellow at Russia's Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO). He told RT:which, he hopes, won't escalate into a major conflict.Indeed,This was welcomed by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, but India's leadership made it clear they don't want anyone to interfere in what they see as a strictly bilateral matter.Chitra Subramaniam, an Indian journalist and author, said she hasin this regard anyway. "I don't think Mr. Trump even knows where Kashmir is. He probably thinks it's a sweater," she said, adding that the president may be more interested in fostering the image of peacemaker and collecting a Nobel Peace Prize than in resolving a conflict.Sreeram Chaulia, a professor and dean at Jindal School of International Affairs, envisions an even grimmer scenario -"[Islamabad] will try to argue that the US should come, that the situation is otherwise becoming unbearable andhe said.Pakistan has fought two wars against India over Kashmir. The territory of the former princely state is now split between zones administrated by India, Pakistan, and China.New Delhi accuses Islamabad of not only fostering anti-Indian sentiment among the population of Kashmir, but also of harboring militants responsible for regular terrorist attacks on its side of the Line of Control, the de facto border within Kashmir. Pakistan denies the allegations.The revocation of Kashmir's autonomy wasthat will finally heal a "bleeding wound" on the body of India, as Subramaniam put it."There could be the possibility of more escalation at the border and inside the Indian disputed Kashmir region," political analyst Javed Rana told RT.Ahead of Monday's move,