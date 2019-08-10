© YouTube / Movieclips Trailers



Universal has scrapped the release of 'The Hunt,' a dark satire that depicts liberal elites hunting down middle-American "deplorables" for sport. The decision comes after three mass shootings and criticism from President Trump.Originally scheduled for release at the end of September, 'The Hunt' depicted a hellish world in which rich liberals capture and hunt ordinary, decent, Donald Trump-voting "deplorables" for fun. In the movie, a band of captives arm themselves and take the fight back to their blue-state tormentors.However, Universal ran into trouble when three mass shootings in Texas, Ohio, and California left 36 dead in the space of a week, days after the release of the movie's trigger-happy trailer. After pulling some TV and internet ads, the studio finally scrapped the release of 'The Hunt' entirely on Saturday, stating "now is not the right time to release this film."The movie was also seemingly criticized by Trump on Friday. Though he did not name it directly,Amid the storm of indignation, most of the movie's conservative detractors seem to have missed the message that in 'The Hunt,' the deplorables are the heroes. From the trailer at least, the movie tells the story of a band of regular folk taking revenge on a cruel, uncaring elite that wants them dead.Universal gave no indication of whether it plans to release the movie at some point in the future.