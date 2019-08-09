© twitter



The deputy director of national intelligence, Sue Gordon, will resign this month along with her boss, President Donald Trump said.Trump said in a tweet that Gordon will leave her job Aug. 15, the same day as the nation's top intelligence official, Dan Coats.Brennan has publicly criticized Trump's leadership, and the president in turn has called him "the worst CIA director in our country's history."Trump had told reporters Friday that he liked Gordon "very much" and said he might appoint her acting director.But after House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, praised Gordon last month, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true."Trump's first choice to replace Coats, Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas, withdrew from consideration following public scrutiny of his qualifications for the job and his combative questioning of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller at a House hearing.It's unclear whom Trump is considering for director of national intelligence, but he hasa former chief of staff for the National Security Council.but isn't under consideration himself, according to a person familiar with the matter.Administration officials also have discussed former Republican Representative Pete Hoekstra for the position, according to two people familiar with the matter.regarded by some of the president's allies and supporters as a "deep state" intent on undermining him. Attorney General William Barr has opened an investigation of what he has said was "spying" on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.Trump said last month.Gordon's departure may heighten concern among some lawmakers of both parties thatSenator Richard Burr of North Carolina, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence panel that will act on an eventually nominee to replace Coats, sent a signal of support for Gordon last month."I'm heartened by the fact that ODNI has an experienced and capable leadership team to help see it through this transition," Burr said in a statement at the time.