© Alchetron



The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) was a position created under President George W. Bush toand Coats explained that he viewed the role as similar to a coach in American football. "I'll be taking a look at not only the Office of the DNI, but the entire intelligence community [IC], and at how we can do things most efficiently and effectively," Coats said in the opening remarks at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.The threats that we face today are more challenging, dynamic and geographically diffuse than ever before," Coats said, putting the"Russia's assertiveness in global affairs is something I look upon with great concern, which we need to address with eyes wide open and a healthy degree of skepticism," Coats said at the hearing.On the issue ofwith the 2016 US presidential election, however,"It's publicly known and acknowledged and accepted that Russia definitely did try to influence the campaign," he said.Former Republican presidential candidate and Florida Senatoralso brought up Russia, arguing that"There are these efforts to undermine who we are as a country," Coats told Rubio. "I think we need to educate our public to the fact that these types of things are happening... They can't simply believe everything they hear and everything they read."When asked about the US detention camp in Guantanamo Bay, Coats told the senators that manyrather than "running a Starbucks in Yemen." "I support that detention, which I think is done in a lawful way," he said.Coats said.Coats alsounder Section 702 of the), arguing they were designed to go after "foreign bad guys." "We are under attack," he told Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas).Coats also describedin the East and South China Seas as "troubling" and a "long-term challenge."Trump nominated Coats to the top intelligence job on January 7, but it took until the end of February to get his confirmation hearing scheduled.