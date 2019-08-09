"Within the framework of the country's deterrence and defensive policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to counter this threat and defend its territory," he noted.



"The US regime and the illegitimate Zionist regime are responsible for all the consequences of this dangerous move," the spokesman added.

Iran says it considers possible Israeli presence in a US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf as a clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it.Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday referred to the "illegitimate existence" of the Israeli regime in the Middle East as a source of insecurity and instability.The remarks came after Israel said it will join what the US calls an effort to boost security of navigation in the Persian Gulf.Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on August 7 that the regime would be part of the US-led coalition to "protect the security of the Persian Gulf".Katz claimed that Israel was determined to stop "Iranian entrenchment" in the Middle East region and strengthen Tel Aviv's relationship with Persian Gulf countries, Ynet reported.Mousavi said.he added.The US has announced plans to form a force amid its attempts to disrupt Iran's foreign oil sales as part of its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.Mousavi said."The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its opposition to the formation of such coalitions and considers it a deceptive act which create tensions," he added.Mousavi also said Tehran will regard the organizers, founders, and members of such a coalition as the culprits behind possible tensions and crises that would emanate from such a move.On June 30, the US officially asked Germany to participate — alongside Britain and France — in the coalition, a request that was declined by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas a day later. The UK, however, later accepted to join the coalition.Iran's defense chief said on Thursday that the US-proposed coalition, which Washington purports would seek to beef up maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, will foment insecurity in the region.Such a coalition "will only increase regional insecurity," Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami told his Kuwaiti, Qatari, and Omani counterparts during separate telephone conversations on Thursday, IRNA reported.