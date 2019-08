Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo is no fan of marijuana - after all, he represents one of the mere three states that still don't allow medicinal marijuana (or even CBD for that matter). Still, the Republican chair of the Senate Banking Committee tells Wikileaf for the first time that it now seems evident that Congress needs to stop its blockade and finally allow federally prohibited, though locally legal, pot businesses to use banks like every other business in the nation.



"I think so," Crapo told Wikileaf at the Capitol when asked if legislation is needed to end the federal hurdles that have forced cannabis retailers to run as all-cash businesses. "Yeah." -Wikileaf

While some national media outlets made a fuss that Crapo was the only Republican on the Banking Committee to bother to attend the hearing, Gardner says those outlets missed the bigger picture: the conservative media machine and many GOP senators - professional rhetorical bomb-throwers - surrendered at the feet of marijuana.



"There was some criticism that the Republican attendance wasn't there, but if they wanted to blow it up they would've been there," Gardner said. "So I look at that as sort of an acknowledgment that this is now just a status quo issue and not something that they're going to try and interfere with." -Wikileaf

Owners of marijuana-based businesses may have another reason to spark one up - this time from an unlikely source; Senate Banking Committee chair Mike Crapo (R-ID), a 68-year-old Mormon who thinks it's time to end the financial blockade on the cannabis industry, according to an exclusive interview with the Senator by Wikileaf Crapo raised eyebrows last week when he held a hearing intoSuccessfully passing stand-alone legislation on the matter will undoubtedly prove to be an uphill battle, according to Crapo. As a result, he says"There are other ways it could be solved," said Crapo. "For example regulatory - they could deal with the issue at the Department of Justice, but I don't know."According to Colorado Senator Cory Gardner (R), Crapo's hearing last week was "a historic moment in the Senate" by itself. Gardner is one of two senators who testified before the Banking Committee prior to"It shows thatsaid Gardner.Democrats, meanwhile, have also heralded Crapo's action as positive progress."I would like to see it as a positive step forward," said former Nevada Attorney General Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) in a statement to Wikileaf. "I support doing something in this country for these states that have."One remaining question may determine whether this issue has legs; will Mitch McConnell abide?