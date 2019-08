© U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/RELEASED



The head of the Navy's SEAL Teams sent a letter to his commanders telling them "We have a problem" in bold type following reports of disciplinary problems across the elite force.Rear Adm. Collin Green's letter, dated July 25, gave his subordinates until Aug. 7 to detail any problems and offer recommendations on how they will improve discipline and ethics across their teams, according to CNN Green said that "some of our subordinate formations have failed to maintain good order and discipline and as a result andThe SEALs have made national headlines this year with several alleged disciplinary issues ranging from unethical to illegal.The trial of Special Warfare Chief Edward Gallagher, a member of SEAL Team 7 who was accused of found that members of the unit hadand had a makeshift bar on the roof of their base while deployed to Iraq in 2017. Their commander, Lt. Thomas MacNeill, reportedly drank with his subordinates and "played DJ."In another example, a Navy investigation found that members of SEAL Team 10The incidents have caught the attention of the Pentagon's top leadership. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke with Gen. Richard Clarke, the head of U.S. special operations forces, about disciplinary problems and how they can be addressed.Michigan Democrat Gary Peters asked Vice Adm. Michael Gilday, President Trump's nominee for chief of naval operations, about the problems reported in the SEAL community during Gilday's Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. Gilday said he intends to look into the problem and address any root causes."I will say that ethics is a particularly important point for me," he said. "It's especially important in combat that those values be maintained for all the reasons that we understand so well."