© Wikimedia Commons / United States Navy

A group of Navy SEAL commandos from Team 7's Alpha Platoon allege that they were warned by top brass against reporting their commanding officer for possible war crimes in Iraq.He was arrested in September on more than a dozen charges including premeditated murder and attempted murder, all of which he denies. He faces life in prison and was detained in the Navy brig following his arrest amid fears he was attempting to intimidate witnesses and undermine the investigation.Seven members of Gallagher's platoon called a meeting in March 2018 at Naval Base Coronado outside of San Diego to request a formal investigation but they were rebuffed and told that speaking out could cost them their careers."Stop talking about it," they were reportedly told by one of the investigators.Following his arrest, some 40 Republican members of Congress signed a letter calling for Gallagher's release ahead of his trial. US President Donald Trump later announced in March that Gallagher would be moved to "less restrictive confinement" pending his court martial which is set to begin May 28.