large, seemingly communal works with multiple social, symbolic and practical functions.

Greece's Ministry of Culture issued a statement on Friday afternoon, regarding recent discoveries in a neolithic settlement that is located in Phthiotis region andThe settlement,, from a local toponym, underwent its tenth season of excavation, with major discoveries having been made.This makes the buildingThe archaeologists also found that the monumental building was supported by a massive external buttress.Its function remains unclear, but preliminary results indicate that itFor the archaeologists, it is also clear that"This is an extremely important discovery, andof the Neolithic inhabitants of the site," Dr. Nina Kyparissi-Apostolica noted, the honorary Ephor at the Ephorate of Palaeoanthropology and Speleology, and co-director of the excavation with professor Yannis Hamilakis of the US Brown University., adding to the already impressive and diverse collection of figurines from the site which numbers more than 400 to date.Extensive ethnographic research was also carried out during the tenth season of excavations, which concluded with a site-specific theatrical performance titled "Woman" and staged next to the trenches. It was attended by more than 200 people and the theme merged archaeological narratives with contemporary discourses on gender relations.This year, the excavation was carried out under the auspices of the "British School at Athens" Archaeological Institute, and the 2019 field season included students and archaeologists from Greece, the US, the UK, the Netherlands, and Taiwan.