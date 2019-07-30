Secret History
Large buildings point to organized community at Neolithic site in central Greece
Tue, 30 Jul 2019
The settlement, known to archaeologists as Koutroulou Magoula, from a local toponym, underwent its tenth season of excavation, with major discoveries having been made.
A large, middle-Neolithic building was discovered, with stone walls measuring a total of 9.5 meters in length and nearly 8.5 meters in width.
This makes the building one of the largest of this period to be found in Greece.
The archaeologists also found that the monumental building was supported by a massive external buttress.
Its function remains unclear, but preliminary results indicate that it has been used for a long period of time and it underwent several rebuilding efforts and modifications.
For the archaeologists, it is also clear that at certain periods, it seems to have been shared with domestic animals.
One of the kilns preserves extremely well its plastered floor, parts of its plastered walls and dome, and other architectural features and it was built on a coarsely plastered platform.
"This is an extremely important discovery, and an indication of the technological sophistication of the Neolithic inhabitants of the site," Dr. Nina Kyparissi-Apostolica noted, the honorary Ephor at the Ephorate of Palaeoanthropology and Speleology, and co-director of the excavation with professor Yannis Hamilakis of the US Brown University.
Excavations this year proved beyond any doubt that the settlement in the Neolithic site was surrounded by perimeter ditches, large, seemingly communal works with multiple social, symbolic and practical functions.
The natural bedrock had been cut by people in the Neolithic site itself, to form steps in order to facilitate digging, but also enable its continuous use for collecting water and possibly clay.
This season's findings included many clay figurines and house models, adding to the already impressive and diverse collection of figurines from the site which numbers more than 400 to date.
Extensive ethnographic research was also carried out during the tenth season of excavations, which concluded with a site-specific theatrical performance titled "Woman" and staged next to the trenches. It was attended by more than 200 people and the theme merged archaeological narratives with contemporary discourses on gender relations.
The Neolithic site measures 3.7 hectares and rises around 6.6 meters from the surrounding plain.
This year, the excavation was carried out under the auspices of the "British School at Athens" Archaeological Institute, and the 2019 field season included students and archaeologists from Greece, the US, the UK, the Netherlands, and Taiwan.
Comment: More information about the site:
Birdmen of Koutroulou MagoulaSee also:
Ranging from 3-4cm to 10-12cm in length (about 1-4.5in), the models were scattered all over the 4ha site (nearly 10 acres), with some recovered from the foundations of houses, and others found around hearths and in post-holes.
'The techniques of making the figurines vary, but a common method involves a clay core, around which the rest of the body is built,' project co-director Professor Yannis Hamilakis of the University of Southampton told CWA. 'The range of imagery is very varied, including male and female figures, some with no indication of gender, and also bird-human hybrids, some of which have a kind of four-legged base.'
[...]
'This type of home would normally have stone foundations with mud-brick on top, but our investigations have found buildings preserved with stone walls up to a metre in height, suggesting that the walls may have been built entirely of stone - something not typical of the period,' said Professor Hamilakis. 'The tell is much larger than average, and the construction of its ditches must have been a major communal effort, though to date there are no signs of a centralised authority.'
