None of the individuals from the Globular Amphora culture shared DNA with their Corded Ware neighbors

*"Unraveling ancestry, kinship, and violence in a Late Neolithic mass grave," by Hannes Schroeder et al.



Article Source: A PNAS news release

Researchers present evidence of Neolithic kinship and violence based on remains from a mass grave in Poland. The Bronze Age began in the third millennium BCE.The Globular Amphora culture existed during this time in Europe, but little is known about their relations with the neighboring Corded Ware culture.Hannes Schroeder, Niels N. Johannsen, Morten E. Allentoft, and colleagues sequenced the genomes of 15 individuals found in a mass grave excavated in Koszyce, Poland, that dates to approximately 2880-2776 BCE.Analyses revealed thatThe authors found that mothers were placed next to their children, and siblings were placed next to each other within the grave., and the authors suggest that the massacre may have been tied to the expansion of the Corded Ware groups.According to the authors, the study* supports the notion that Neolithic violence was a common response to population pressure and competition for resources.