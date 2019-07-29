youtube prison
Few people in Sacramento have signed up for 5G. Many want it gone, including the Davidson family who had a small cell tower installed next to their home. They have been very public about experiencing symptoms of Microwave Sickness and Electromagnetic Sensitivity from exposure. According to the family's GoFundMe page, YouTube has now cancelled their account.

You can also visit the family's blog 5G Awareness Now here.

The Telecom Industry has admitted they have no scientific evidence that 5G wireless is biologically safe and plenty of researchers say it isn't (see 1, 2, 3). American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other health experts have also warned that children are more vulnerable than adults to all sources of cell phone and wireless radiation. Pets are affected by exposure too.

Unfortunately, 5G still being promoted, installed, and unleashed in the U.S. and around the world despite widespread growing opposition. Last month, activists measured and videotaped 5G levels at Glastonbury Festival. It's no wonder this Sacramento family is suffering.