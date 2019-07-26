The Taliban can take part in the September 28 presidential election if they start negotiations with the Afghan government, a spokesman for Afghan chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah told local media outlet Tolo News on July 24.Speaking four days before the presidential election campaign starts, the spokesman, Fraidoon Khwazoon, said "the door is open for the Taliban whenever they are willing to come and sit with the Afghan government and take part in democratic and national stages."His comments came a day after"Now I will meet the Taliban...to get them to talk to the Afghan government, and so that the election" can be inclusive, Khan said at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on July 23.Washington has said it is ready to pull foreign forces out of the country in exchange for a set of Taliban security guarantees. One of them is for Afghanistan not to become a haven for terrorist groups.The United States is aiming for a deal by September 1, before the presidential election.If no one wins a majority, a second round will take place, most likely in November.