Speaking four days before the presidential election campaign starts, the spokesman, Fraidoon Khwazoon, said "the door is open for the Taliban whenever they are willing to come and sit with the Afghan government and take part in democratic and national stages."
His comments came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will meet with the Taliban to try and persuade them start negotiations with the Western-backed government in Kabul.
"Now I will meet the Taliban...to get them to talk to the Afghan government, and so that the election" can be inclusive, Khan said at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on July 23.
Washington has said it is ready to pull foreign forces out of the country in exchange for a set of Taliban security guarantees. One of them is for Afghanistan not to become a haven for terrorist groups.
Comment: And so the US will just keep fostering terrorist groups so it has reason to stay in the country: No peace allowed: US strikes Taliban after group agrees to join Moscow talks
The United States is aiming for a deal by September 1, before the presidential election.
If no one wins a majority, a second round will take place, most likely in November.
