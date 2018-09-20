© Agence France-Presse / Thomas Watkins / File



The decision of the Taliban movement to take part in the Moscow format meeting on the Afghan settlement has led to the US large-scale operations against it in northern Afghanistan,Delawar Aimaq, a member of the Afghan National Assembly's security commission, told Sputnik.he Taliban members are often offered to surrender to the Afghan government forces or persuaded to join Daesh, provide their assistance to it ... Large-scale operations are now being carried out against the Taliban in northern Afghanistan because the Taliban agreed to participate in this [Moscow format] meeting," Aimaq said.Afghanistan's government forces have long been fighting Taliban insurgency, as well as the Daesh terrorist group, with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducting joint counterterrorist operations across the country.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.