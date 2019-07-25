Balochistan - the other Xinjiang

Due to high community support for autonomy and independence from people of the Balochistan, many analysts suspect that a large amount of the BLA's income and weapons supply come from donations from the Balochi people. Balochi leaders have also claimed that financial contributions from the Balochi diaspora make it possible to procure arms and ammunition through the black market.

US NED Working Hard in - and Against - Pakistan

"...the leading resource on democracy, development and human rights in Balochistan, Pakistan."

What Does Pakistan's Balochistan and China's Xinjiang Have in Common?

Both Xinjiang and Balochistan are settings for massive Chinese-led infrastructure and trade initiatives.

t

wo different US-backed conflicts fuelled for a singular agenda - impeding China's rise and that of its allies - including Pakistan.

Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".