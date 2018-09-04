Puppet Masters
Saudis insist murdering 40 children aboard Yemen school bus was 'legitimate'
RT
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 11:41 UTC
The bus attacked on August 9 was "a legitimate target," Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, told CNN on Sunday. He also claimed that the target could not have been a school bus because "there [was] no school at that time when the incident happened."
"We never observed any kids on the bus," al-Maliki said, adding the coalition had targeted "Houthi commanders and some Houthi element fighters in that bus."
Al-Maliki also suggested that video footage and photographs from the scene of the airstrike were untrustworthy, because they may have been taken by "the Houthi" or unidentified sources.
The spokesman's firm denial of wrongdoing comes just a day after a probe conducted by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concluded that "mistakes" were made while carrying out the airstrike, which killed more than 50 civilians in total. The coalition's investigative body, The Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT), also said that those behind the air raid in Saada province should be held accountable. However, a JIAT spokesman clarified that the coalition still believed that the bus was a "military target."
The State Department welcomed the JIAT's report, saying that its findings are an "important first step towards full transparency." The deadly attack has led to closer scrutiny of Washington's role in the ongoing violence in Yemen, after it was revealed that an American-made, 500lb (227kg), laser-guided MK 82 bomb was used in the strike.
Human Rights Watch called the bombing of the school bus an apparent war crime, and urged countries to "immediately halt weapons sales" to Riyadh.
The United States is Saudi Arabia's largest weapons supplier, and the US military has provided intelligence and logistical support for the Kingdom's bombing campaign against Yemen. It was recently revealed that the Pentagon plans to train Saudi military pilots on US soil.
See Also:
Latest News
- Syrian Girl discusses Idlib and false flag chemical attack with former UK ambassador Peter Ford
- Florida's governor race turns dirty quick with 'racist robocalls' and Soros funding
- Tapes show cops repeatedly tasering suspect who later died in hospital
- Saudis insist murdering 40 children aboard Yemen school bus was 'legitimate'
- "We should not sit like a rabbit in front of a snake" says German FM on US sanctions
- Drill hole blunder not meteorite caused depressurization on Soyuz spacecraft
- 'Insults' to Islam were motivation for Afghan man's attack on 2 Americans in Amsterdam
- Manhattan, Kansas hit by '500-year event.' - Hundreds evacuated in flash flood
- WhatsApp 'suicide game' 'Momo' claims lives of 2 Colombian children
- Over 1,400 dead across India due to rain, floods this monsoon
- Twitter user in chief Trump says Syria, Iran, Russia attack on Idlib terrorists will be 'a mistake'
- Early snow at Big White ski resort in British Columbia
- Lightning strikes kill 2 people and 47 livestock in northeastern Ethiopia
- Russian scientists now closer to developing "invisible" metamaterial
- Twitter goes into damage control, says overzealous shadowbanning was a mistake
- Footage shows massive fire at prosecutor's office building in Saudi Arabia
- Ex-European Central Bank chief warns of another global financial crisis due to excessive debt levels
- America constantly portrays Russia as the enemy, but what do Russians do?
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants dig huge tunnel network, plan chemical weapons provocations in Idlib
- Typhoon Jebi: Japan hit by strongest storm for 25 years
- Syrian Girl discusses Idlib and false flag chemical attack with former UK ambassador Peter Ford
- Florida's governor race turns dirty quick with 'racist robocalls' and Soros funding
- Saudis insist murdering 40 children aboard Yemen school bus was 'legitimate'
- "We should not sit like a rabbit in front of a snake" says German FM on US sanctions
- Twitter user in chief Trump says Syria, Iran, Russia attack on Idlib terrorists will be 'a mistake'
- Twitter goes into damage control, says overzealous shadowbanning was a mistake
- Pepe Escobar: Currency chaos, gold, oil, cryptocurrencies and dumping the dollar
- SOTT Focus: McCain's Funeral: A Disgusting Exercise in Historical Revisionism
- Donald Trump's trade war with China is almost certainly doomed to failure
- John Kerry accuses Trump of 'making things up' on Iran
- Another hilarious propaganda fail - NYT now claiming FBI was trying to 'flip' Oleg Deripaska...
- In fits of anti-Trump pique, American liberals shamelessly embrace 'deep-state' criminals
- Trump's 'peace team' offered Abbas a confederation with Jordan
- Pass up the buck: Erdogan invites global trading partners to smash US dollar's 'monopoly'
- The Great Tribes of Libya begin to cleanse Tripoli of terrorist militias
- Macron: EU can't rely on US for security - time to woo big bro Russia instead?
- Kremlin: Russia will stick to Minsk Accords, despite recent murder of Donetsk Republic head
- For what reasons might Trump defend Al-Qaeda in Syria? Russians weigh in
- Kremlin: US meddles in Russian affairs, tries to turn citizens into informants
- France getting to grips with reality in Syria? Foreign Minister acknowledges 'Assad won the war'
- Tapes show cops repeatedly tasering suspect who later died in hospital
- Drill hole blunder not meteorite caused depressurization on Soyuz spacecraft
- 'Insults' to Islam were motivation for Afghan man's attack on 2 Americans in Amsterdam
- WhatsApp 'suicide game' 'Momo' claims lives of 2 Colombian children
- Footage shows massive fire at prosecutor's office building in Saudi Arabia
- Ex-European Central Bank chief warns of another global financial crisis due to excessive debt levels
- America constantly portrays Russia as the enemy, but what do Russians do?
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants dig huge tunnel network, plan chemical weapons provocations in Idlib
- At least 12 fire engines, 80 firefighters called to primary school fire in London
- White workers at South African energy plant plan strike over blacks-only share plan
- BDS protest over Northern Ireland vs Israel football match to be held at Belfast McDonald's
- Outrage as Oklahoma cop who killed unarmed black man trains others to 'survive' stress
- Russia closes 93 prisons in 7 years due to optimization and leniency
- Trump impeachment dreams are just a liberal fantasy - Dems set the precedent with Bill and Monica
- Woman carrying baby leads Texas police on a 100-mph highway chase
- Social media users humanize war criminals because George W. Bush passed a candy to Michelle Obama
- Twitter weighs in on Killary's 'unpaid internships' and it's not pretty: 'No wonder she wasn't elected'
- Best of the Web: Farewell to a hero: 120,000 Russians attend funeral of assassinated DPR leader Zakharchenko
- 'Incalculable' loss as National Museum of Brazil devoured by fire
- Eight people killed in explosion at munitions depot near Cape Town, South Africa
- Archaeologists discover ancient Neolithic village in the Nile Delta
- 3,500-year-old papyri reveals ancient Egyptian medical practices
- United States of Psychopaths: Declassified 1960s docs reveal Pentagon plans to nuke USSR and China into oblivion
- Ancient Greek urn found from tourist's holiday photos
- Clinton-Yeltsin documents show 1990s 'equal partnership' for what it really was
- 'Not a Hero': John McCain's family ties to Jewish organized crime syndicates in Arizona
- Flashback: Covert muscle: Warlord killed in Chechnya was ex-US marine and suspected CIA agent
- War Propaganda: How is hawkish fanaticism whipped up at home? San Fransisco exhibition offers insight.
- Double-flash from the past and Israel's hush-hush nuclear arsenal
- The ancient stories of indigenous people preserve memories of geologic catastrophes over thousands of years
- Images and artifacts from the Siberian cave where inter-species love child 'Denny' lived 90,000 years ago
- Massive monumental cemetery built by Eastern Africa's earliest herders found in Kenya
- Enormous pyramid unearthed in ancient Chinese city that hosted human sacrifices
- Etzanoa: One of the largest lost cities in North America unearthed in Kansas
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- The UN's role in exporting the feminist agenda
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Former US ambassador claims Israel tried to assassinate him in 1980
- Project Cannikin: When the US created a magnitude 6.8 earthquake with a 5 megaton nuclear warhead
- Russian scientists now closer to developing "invisible" metamaterial
- Found: The earliest hominid with a cavity
- Russian researchers identify gene mutation behind obesity
- Scientists discover blasting fruit with cold plasma can keep it fresh for up to 3 weeks
- Super-rich freeze their brains to be 'reborn' in 200 years
- Canadian hospital first to treat patients with virtual reality
- Putting the blue in blue diamonds
- NASA gives Opportunity rover deadline to wake up, or be lost forever
- Hidden brain rhythms: Study finds your brain tries to change focus four times per second
- 3D printed 'bionic eye' looks likely following breakthrough
- Scientists discover channels in the skull that may provide a shortcut for immune cells
- Meteorite suspected of hitting ISS, causes oxygen-leaking crack
- Petrichor: Why you can 'smell rain'
- The connection between glyphosate, red tide and marine losses
- Satellite tracking helping to preserve the mysterious giant basking shark
- Volcanic eruption destroyed ozone layer and wiped out 90% of life 250 million years ago
- Canadian laser breakthrough has physicists close to cooling down antimatter
- Scientists discover new cell, possibly unique to human brains: The 'rosehip neuron'
- Russia restores decommissioned Soviet satellite network to monitor near-Earth objects
- 'Potentially hazardous' 500 foot asteroid due to hurtle close to Earth
- Manhattan, Kansas hit by '500-year event.' - Hundreds evacuated in flash flood
- Over 1,400 dead across India due to rain, floods this monsoon
- Early snow at Big White ski resort in British Columbia
- Lightning strikes kill 2 people and 47 livestock in northeastern Ethiopia
- Typhoon Jebi: Japan hit by strongest storm for 25 years
- Tropical Storm Gordon to hit US Gulf Coast as a hurricane
- 13 dead after van hit by landslide falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, India
- Deadly flash floods in Maryland and Pennsylvania after 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Storm brings heavy snowfall to New Zealand during spring
- Flood death toll hits 325 as rainfall intensifies in Uttar Pradesh, India - Major rivers in spate
- Mexican football team left without pitch after giant sinkhole appears
- 11-year-old boy mauled by dogs dies in Bengaluru hospital, India
- Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Levy County, Florida
- Evacuations started ahead of expected Tuesday landfall as Typhoon Jebi bears down on Japan
- Flash floods strike northern Italy; state of alert declared
- 'Rare and remarkable' activity detected on Earth during recent geomagnetic storm
- Alligator attacks are on the rise in Florida
- Early snowfall in East Kazakhstan
- Early snowfall on Pikes Peak, Colorado ushers in Labor Day, cooler weather to follow
- Our changing atmosphere: Stunning iridescent cloud over Mexico, complex solar halo over Russia and a triple rainbow over Norway
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- An explanation of why saturated fat cannot raise cholesterol levels (LDL levels)
- Best of the Web: Former longtime editor of JAMA: 'It's not the fat that makes us unhealthy'
- Lower your cancer, diabetes and heart disease risk: Eat dinner early or skip it altogether
- The Poison Squad that shook America's faith in preservatives
- Australia's Cancer Council: Monsanto needs to come clean on any potential links to cancer
- New York Times vaccine science Op-Ed is a treasure-trove of truth about vaccine safety
- Jon Rappoport: Anti-Vaxxers are really Russian bots
- Recent research shows infant formula may alter gut microbiome
- Beware of 'Informed Consent' - Biologics are vaccines
- Rare flesh-eating STD discovered in Lancashire, UK
- The threat of modern medicine: Most patients will derive no health improvement from medication
- An astounding number of people are on psychiatric medications
- Splenda: The artificial sweetener that lingers indefinitely in your fat tissue
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Love Eating Crap? Blame the Food Processors
- How did Monsanto's Roundup get a free pass to avoid testing for its cancer-causing properties in humans?
- Paleomedicina Hungary: Where doctors prescribe carnivore diet to treat chronic disease
- The proven health benefits of black cumin seed oil
- Cannabis CBD extract helps reset brain function in psychosis
- The Atlantic sez benefits of Jordan and Mikhaila Peterson's carnivore diet are all in their heads
- Scientists are now saying that eating red meat and cheese is good for your heart
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Silence in the age of noise
- It's time to develop a self-reliant mentality and stop being a self-entitled millennial
- We live in uncertain times: How to navigate with poise
- The dark core of personality measured
- Society is made of narratives - Realizing this is one step to awakening from The Matrix
- Slowness rage: How to reset your internal timer and regain patience
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
120,000 Russians attend the funeral of Aleksandr Zakharchenko, leader of the Donbass, 2 Sept 2018
Quote of the Day
Blinding ignorance does mislead us. O! Wretched mortals, open your eyes!
- Leonardo da Vinci
Recent Comments
Vietnam was a "most distant and hostile corner of the world" in which to fight That doesn't make it heroic, quite the opposite ... The most...
They are becoming as bad as the Israelis. There's really no excuse for this.
Astrology: Inferno razes Brazil's National Museum [Link]
"Old English proverb"; "Faint heart never won fair lady", in other words, Abbas is acting faint-heartedly, others may speculate why that is, but...
"Old English proverb"; "Faint heart never won fair lady", in other words, Abbas is acting faint-heartedly, others may speculate why that is, but...
Comment: Also see: