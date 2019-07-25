Tal al-Hara is the highest point in the Daraa governorate and overlooks the Golan Heights, which Israel occupied in 1967 and annexed in 1981. Israel has struck the strategic location before, firing a number of missiles at Tal al-Hara on June 12.
Syria has repeatedly condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty and said they boost the morale of the remaining terrorists. On Tuesday Damascus once again urged the UN to put an end to Israeli strikes and intervene to stop these violations, without effect.
"The Israeli occupation entity still launches attacks on Syria to offer support to terrorist organizations," Syria's envoy to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari argued in the Security Council just hours before the latest strike, also condemning Israel's continued occupation of the Golan Heights.
