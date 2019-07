© Oded Balilty/Pool via REUTERS

By being present here, ... Israel is preventing the collapse of the middle east and falling into the hands of radical Islam.

Never one to mince his words, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel isfending off a radical Islamic takeover of the Middle East, arguing Tel Aviv is an indispensableNetanyahu shared this insight with a delegation of Arab journalists and bloggers on a visit to Israel on Tuesday."I have told them one thing I believe in:," the prime minister said in a Facebook post quoting his remarks, adding "without Israel, the middle east would collapse under the yoke of the forces of Islamic extremism."Though the PM's post only said the attending journalists had come from nations that "do not maintain any diplomatic relations with Israel," a Knesset press release said that the visiting media figures came from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.Netanyahu also said some of the journalists "have expressed their desire for the Arab public to recognize the state of Israel," and offered to make additional visits to strengthen relations, while the Knesset release quoted one delegate as describing the country as a "dreamland."The prime minister has previously made overtures to some of Israel's Arab neighbors, telling an audience of diplomats in Israel last year that Tel Aviv was making "gradual normalization with leading countries in the Arab world," particularly as a result of the 2015 nuclear accord signed between Iran and world powers, which Israel and Arab states like Saudi Arabia have slammed as a "bad deal." Tuesday's media visit appears to be another step in that process of normalization.