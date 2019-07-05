Israeli attack on Damascus
Israeli warplanes carried out more attacks on Syria early Monday morning, using Lebanese airspace once again, and targeting alleged Syrian and Iranian-backed military positions in Homs and southwest of Damascus in the town of Sahnaya.

Multiple media outlets, inside and outside Syria, are reporting at least over a dozen civilians killed and many more wounded. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported the dead included a baby and that other children were also wounded in the attacks.


What is still not clear is the true nature of Israel's targets, specifically, the number of Hezbollah outposts it claims were targeted. This is not the first time Israeli jets violated Lebanese airspace and Syria's sovereignty.

Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis provides a detailed breakdown of Israel's latest attack on Syria. Watch: