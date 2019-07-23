© James, via Flickr

Anything Goes?

nothing has been done

No Principled Opposition

The battle lines over heritable genome editing currently pit those who choose to ask "whether" to proceed against those who ask "how" to press on.



The latter hold that the collective ethical good is best served by a "responsible path" toward the prevention of crippling monogenic disorders; they are willing to trust that regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold applications for heritable genome editing to rigorous demonstrations of safety and efficacy before they garner agency approval.

"When," Not "Whether"

Those committed to asking whether to move forward with heritable genome editing espouse the primacy of a "broad societal consensus" as a precondition but have not articulated precisely how such societal accord may be attained.

