The US military is the world's top funder of a controversial gene editing technology capable of altering global ecosystems. Emails obtained by an environmental advocacy group show thatOver 1,200 emails obtained through a freedom of information request by the ETC Group, a research and advocacy organization that focuses on ecological and agricultural issues,- $35 million more than previously reported - making the US military theProponents of the gene-editing technology say it can be used to wipe out malaria-spreading mosquitoes, for example. Critics point out that the method could have"You may be able to remove viruses or the entire mosquito population, but that may also have downstream ecological effects on species that depend on them," the Guardian cited one UN official as saying.ETC officials warned of the"Gene drives are a powerful and dangerous new technology and potential biological weapons could have disastrous impacts on peace, food security and the environment, especially if misused," said Jim Thomas, co-director of ETC Group.The emails also revealed that a group ofThe secret research, which focused on the potential military application of gene drive technology and use of gene drives in agriculture, included outside input from a Monsanto executive.Gene drive promotion and development has also receivedThe foundation gave $1.6 million to the public relations firm Emerging Ag to exert influence on theFollowing calls in 2016 for a global moratorium on the use of gene drive technology, the CBD sought input from scientists and experts in an online forum. According to emails obtained by ETC Group,including a Gates Foundation senior official, a DARPA official, and scientists who had received DARPA funding,A UN moratorium on the controversial technology would halt DARPA's plan to test genetically-modified mosquitoes in Africa."While claiming potential health benefits, any application of such powerful technologies should be subject to the highest standards of transparency and disclosure. Sadly, this doesn't appear to be the case," Mariam Mayet, executive director of the African Centre for Biodiversity, told ETC. "Releasing risky GM organisms into the environments of these African countries is outrageous and deeply worrying."