Scientists have traditionally avoided the word "moratorium" when talking about CRISPR

Countries need to get on the same page about questions that "ultimately affect the entire species"

Individuals with genetic differences or disabilities can experience stigmatization and discrimina­tion. Parents could be put under powerful peer and marketing pressure to enhance their children. ... Many religious groups and others are likely to find the idea of redesigning the funda­mental biology of humans morally troubling. Unequal access to the technology could increase inequality. Genetic enhancement could even divide humans into subspecies.

we know the gene editing tools on offer are far from perfect, and potentially dangerous

A veiled message to China