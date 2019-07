© Reuters/Enrique Marcarian



"This was an attack against all Argentinians, a sentiment that is shared by all in our country. It is essential that we continue to share the memory of the attack and demand justice on all levels. We hope the mass commemorations will reinforce to the international community the need to put an end to this scourge of terrorism."

This has been disputed by Iran and by independent experts who say negotiations over the contract were still ongoing at the time of the bombing and it did not make sense for Tehran to bomb a target in Argentina.

"The AMIA bombing shows a weak government (under President Carlos Menem) trying desperately not to be blamed, not to be accused of not being able to prevent such attack. That's why they were eager to buy the Israeli (and American) idea that it was Iran who ordered the attack. There is no consistent prove of that in all the AMIA files."

"The bombing revealed all our problems as a nation. The government tried desperately to defend itself. Other countries tried to use AMIA to their own benefit. The AMIA and DAIA (Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas, the main Argentinian Jewish community association) also played a shameful part on the investigation, backing up the Iranian theory just to gain advantage of economics relations with Israel and the US lobbies. Nobody cared about the truth."

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo is visiting Argentina this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing at the Asociacion Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) centre in Buenos Aires on 18 July 1994. The attack killed 85 members of Argentina's Jewish community, the sixth largest in the world.The decision to outlaw Hezbollah in Argentina - based on a request from the US and Israel - comes amid rising tensions between the US, the UK and Iran after a series of accusations and counter-accusations, which started with the US alleging Iran had bombed of oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in May, which Tehran vehemently denied.The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo is heading to Argentina for meetings with President Macri and after the commemoration ceremony he will attend theAt the Santiago ceremony Adrián Werthein, President of the Latin American Jewish Congress, said:Several of those accused of involvement in the AMIA bombing remain influential in Iran - Ali Fallahijan served on Iran's influential Assembly of Experts until 2016, Mohsen Rezai, is a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and Ahmad Vahidi is president of Iran's Supreme National Defence University.At 9.53am on 18 July 1994 a Renault Trafic van packed with 275 kilograms of explosives was driven into the front of the AMIA building in the centre of Buenos Aires, killing 85 people including the van's driver, who has never been conclusively identified.Eight days after the bombing, a car bomb went off outside the Israeli embassy in London, injuring 14 people.Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the FBI both claim the Buenos Aires van driver was Ibrahim Hussein Berro, 21, a Hezbollah operative from Beirut​[Tweet: "Macri declares Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation 25 years after The AMIA bombing"]The Argentinian judge in charge of the investigation, Juan Jose Galeano discovered the Renault Trafic van which contained the bomb had been sold by Carlos Telleldin, a dealer in stolen auto parts.But Judge Galeano was supposedly encouraged to investigate the "local connection" -Telleldin had reportedly received a phone call a few days before the bombing from Syrian-born Alberto Kanoore Edul, whose parents were friend of President Menem, who was also of Syrian origin.It was claimed Edul had the phone number of Moshen Rabbani, a cultural attache at the Iranian Embassy in Buenos Aires, in his contacts book.while Rabbani returned to Iran after the bombing.Syria and Iran have been allies for many years - ever since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 when Syria's then President Hafez Assad saw in Iran a natural ally against Israel as well as Iraq.Former President Menem, now 88, was cleared of meddling in the investigation.The AMIA bombing was not out of the blue.In March 1992 a car bomb had gone off outside the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 people.In 2003 Argentina requested Interpol served red notices on 12 Iranians and the agency agreed but the notices were cancelled in 2005 because of alleged misconduct by the judge investigating the bombing.against Ali Fallahijan, Mohsen Rabbani, Ahmad Reza Asghari, Ahmad Vahidi, Mohsen Rezai and Imad Moughnieh, but he was killed in a car bombing in Damascus in 2008.In 2013 Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez Kirchner signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran, which would create a "truth commission" to get to the bottom of the AMIA bombing.An Argentinian report into the 1994 bombing, compiled by prosecutor Alberto Nisman in 2006, stated:Nisman claimed Iran had targeted the Jewish community in Argentina because it was angry Buenos Aires had decided to suspend a nuclear technology transfer contract.The debate about whether it was murder or suicide continues in Argentina to this day.[Tweet: "Carlos Telleldin, key man in the AMIA bombing, defends a family killed for an inheritance."] ​But Pablo Duggan, author of Quien Mato a Nisman? (Who Killed Nisman?), said his research has undermined the claims of Iranian involvement.Mr Duggan told Sputnik in March this year:​[Tweet: "Today begins the trial of Carlos Telleldi for the attack on the AMIA. Active Memory is part of a unified file with other family groups. The trial can be followed online here."]Mr Duggan said:Whatever the truth of the matter, nobody has been brought to justice for either the 1992 or the 1994 bombings and Iran still stands innocent until proven guilty.