Society's Child
Siblings forced to pay $2.3m tax bill after saying it's against 'God's will' - judge replies with Bible quote about 'rendering unto Caesar'
news.com.au
Thu, 18 Jul 2019 17:54 UTC
Rembertus Cornelis Beerepoot and Fanny Alida Beerepoot faced Hobart Supreme Court this week owing almost $930,000 in income tax and other accrued charges. Mr Beerepoot told the court taxation is a form of ownership, which doesn't rest with the Commonwealth of Australia.
"Ownership is vested in almighty God and it's him we serve," he said. "The Commonwealth of Australia has not been granted the power of ownership because that is vested in almighty God." Associate Justice Stephen Holt asked the Beerepoots to find a piece of scripture stating you don't have to pay tax.
"If you can't find me a passage ... that says 'thou shall not pay tax' then, you see, I have difficulty finding a starting point," he said.
Justice Holt referenced a Bible passage he found during a Google search where Jesus tells followers to pay a tax to Caesar and "give back to Caesar what is Caesar's, and to God what is God's".
He ordered the Beerepoots pay a combined $2.327 million, covering income tax debt, administrative costs, other charges and running balance account deficit debt.
"We believe that our heavenly father is sovereign and that he reigns today, thus we worship him and him alone so that his will is established on the earth," they wrote in a letter to council.
"You are asking us to bow down to a false god which is something we cannot do," The house was sold to a mystery bidder for $120,000.
The Beerepoots had earlier refused to pay rates at their Melita Honey Farm cafe and shop in nearby Chudleigh but were bailed out by an anonymous donor in June, 2017.
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creeds into law if it acquires the political power to do so, and will follow it by suppressing opposition, subverting all education to seize early the minds of the young, and by killing, locking up, or driving underground all heretics.
I would think it odder that a President would focus so much attention on 4 Congresswomen rather than congress people focusing on their President.
It sure seems that they're attempting the MSM solution to dealing with their SS/PTB partners; ignoring the truth and hope they can control the...
I find it less than amusing that the theatrics exhibited by this gang of thugs, like so many other gangs of thug in Washington, do absolutely...
"The Israelis are reportedly ahead of their army service and deny the allegations." WTF does that mean? That they got Army Time Served credits...
What a load of boll*cks. Stonehenge, that which mystifies the minds of men and women. Time to think outside the box, and also engage a much larger...