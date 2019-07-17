© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov



© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov



The blockade by Ukraine has made many people in eastern Ukraine essentially "stateless" and it was Moscow's duty to support them by facilitating the issuing of Russian passports, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, has said.Kiev's military campaign against the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine placed the localsLavrov said in an interview with the 'Argumenty i Fakty' weekly.The Ukrainian authorities "made the inhabitants of these areas de facto stateless. In this situation, our duty was to support these people," he added., the FM explained.He explained that there's an exception in Russian law which simplifies obtaining citizenship for stateless people who previously held Soviet IDs and resided any of the former Soviet states."Russia isn't trying to impose its citizenship on anybody or force anyone to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship. Each Donbass resident makes this decision on their own.There is nothing new in our step," Lavrov pointed out. "A number of European states - for example, Poland, Hungary and Romania - have been doing the same for many years."Hungary has been issuing passports to ethnic Hungarians living in the Zakarpattia region of Ukraine for years, with more than 90,000 reportedly receiving the documents.Moscow announced the decision to implement a simplified three-month period for obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of Donbass back in April.Lavrov reiterated that Moscow has no plans to recognize the self-proclaimed independence of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Instead, Russia stands by the Minsk peace agreements, which state that "Donbass should be granted a special status, which should be reflected in the Ukrainian constitution."