Sir Kim Darroch described Donald Trump and his administration as, among other things, inept and clumsy. The public disclosure left it extremely hard to do his job of buttering up Trump and pretending the special relationship between the US and the UK is a real thing.
ICYMI concludes that truth and honesty have no place in global politics.
Comment: As noted in Our man in America: UK ambassador Darroch's secret cables to Downing Street the incident was likely a hit job, and the only real problem was that these comments were made public: See also: